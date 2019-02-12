10 Wealthy Entrepreneurs Who Give the Most to Charity

These successful business owners shared their fortunes for the greater good.

February 12, 2019

As debate heats up on Capitol Hill about whether to tax our top earners at a significantly higher rate, one detail seems missing from the conversation: How successful business owners often use their fortunes for the greater good.

While not every not every jet-setting, millionaire or billionaire entrepreneur feels the philanthropic impulse, many do, as reported today by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. The publication released its annual Philanthropy 50 list, which highlights the people who gave the most to charity. Last year, the individuals on their list contributed nearly $8 billion to charities.

Yes, that’s billion, with a B.

We combed through the list to find which business owners ponied up the most. Here’s a look at the top 10, in reverse order.