These 11 Entrepreneurs Broke All the Rules -- And Achieved Great Success

Rules are made to be broken, right? Take inspiration from these founders, who trusted their gut and reaped the benefits.

February 28, 2019 17 min read

This story appears in the March 2019 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There’s an old saying that floats around the internet, always popping up in those collections of inspirational phrases: “Learn the rules like a pro so you can break them like an artist.” Did Pablo Picasso say it? The Dalai Lama? Alexander McQueen? All have been cited as the source, but whatever -- its origin doesn’t matter. It endures because it’s true.

Entrepreneurs are rule breakers, too, but the smartest among us know that you don’t go smashing windows just because. We don’t break rules for the fun of it. We break rules when we understand the systems that created those rules -- and then, with careful thought and steely resolve, we can see bending that system to our will. We learned the rules. We know what we’re doing. And that’s why, when the time is right, we don’t follow them.

Related: Why It Pays to Break the Rules at Work

Here, we offer a celebration of rule breakers. And unlike that quote above with the cloudy origin, these words of inspiration are fully attributable: Eleven entrepreneurs tell us how they built their businesses by ditching the old ways. Learn from them -- and then, when you see fit, go do something else entirely.