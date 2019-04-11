Here's The Right (And Wrong) Times To Launch A Business

Before you can pay off on your promise.

When kitchenware brand Material was preparing to launch, its founders had two options: Wait until March 2018, when product would be ready to ship, or announce the brand four months earlier, in November, to drum up press ahead of the holiday season and hope eager customers would preorder the product.

They chose the latter -- so that fall, cofounders Eunice Byun and Dave Nguyen started introducing the brand to editors at various publications and websites. The product was well-received, but the timing was off: Some journalists covered the preorder buzz right away, in November. Others waited until March, publishing stories when customers could actually buy and receive the products. And that news split effectively turned the volume down on the brand’s launch story.

“It diluted our opportunity,” Byun says. “If we had waited [until March] on the press side, we would have seen more consolidation of those moments. When you’re trying to be as nimble and resourceful as possible, you have to connect those dots between great press and effective acquisition strategies.”

The strategy wasn’t an entire flop, though. During the months leading up to its official launch, Material did bring in enough orders to sell out of its initial product run. But Byun regrets missing out on making a really big splash. “If you have something that’s going to get a great response, sit on it a little bit,” she says. “Build up some of that allure and mystique, and translate that into momentum.”