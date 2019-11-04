How to Exercise Despite Your Busy Schedule

Finding time for exercise is tough; here's how you can do it.

November 4, 2019 2 min read

As a busy person, you’re always looking for ways to be more efficient and more productive. There’s not enough time in the day to get everything done that you’d like, which means you have to make sacrifices. Much of the time, that means exercise hits the chopping block.

That’s unfortunate, because when you’re missing out on exercise, you can’t be your best self. Exercise is a crucial element of maintaining a healthy personal and professional life. When you exercise, oxygen and nutrients are delivered to your cardiovascular system, helping it to work more efficiently, giving you more energy to go about the rest of your day. Exercise has also been shown to cause the hippocampus to grow, improving your memory and brain functionality. The best benefit, however, is the simple reduction of stress. Aerobic exercise reduces levels of the body’s stress hormones while stimulating endorphins to elevate your mood.

The benefits are numerous and can make a huge difference in your life. So how do you get them while maintaining your productivity?



Commuting by Bike

Image credit: Jack Alexander

Taking Advantage of Your Lunch Break

Image credit: Avrielle Suleiman

Squeezing in a Post-Work Run