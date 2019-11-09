Increase Your Productivity with Great Monitors at Any Price Point
Under $200: ASUS VS239H-P Back-lit LED Monitor
This budget-friendly monitor is perfect for contractors who would like to work a bit more efficiently without breaking the bank.
- Monitor Size: 23”
- Resolution: Full HD 1920x1080p
- Single Inputs of HDMI, D-sub and DVI with HDCP Supported and Quick 5ms Response Time
- Warranty: 3 years
$200 - $400: HP 345495 Business Z27n G2 LED LCD Monitor
Perfect for designers or engineers who need a monitor with great visual specs, this monitor features incredible 2560x1440 resolution.
- Monitor Size: 27”
- Resolution: 2560x1440
- Warranty: Free Amazon tech support included
$400 - $600: LG 34UC80-B UltraWide QHD IPS Monitor with USB Quick Charge
With an ultrawide build, this monitor is great for anyone who has to look at spreadsheets all day or has to juggle many open windows.
- Monitor Size: 34”
- Resolution: 3840 x 1440 (WQHD)
- 21:9 Aspect Ratio, UltraWide Curved QHD IPS Monitor
- Warranty: 12 months
$600 - $800: Dell U-Series LED-Lit Monitor
The perfect choice for gamers, streamers, and those who spend a lot of time on video conference calls, this monitor features four times the detail thanks to Full HD resolution.
Monitor Size: 32”
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
World’s first 31.5” 4K Ultra HD monitor with VESA certified DisplayHDR 400i featuring HDR content playback support.
Warranty: Included on packing slip.
$800+: ASUS Designo Curve MX38VC 37.5" Monitor
The Designo Curve may as well be the gold standard. This monitor can easily double as a TV, letting you seamlessly switch between work mode and relax mode.
Monitor Size: 37.5”
Resolution: 3840 x 1600
Award-winning frameless design and transparent sundial base Pair with hidden, down-firing inputs and a 5-way navigation key to blend elegance and performance.
Warranty: Included on packing slip.