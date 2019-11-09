Increase Your Productivity with Great Monitors at Any Price Point

Innovation Now Presented by

Work is easier with a larger screen and these monitors may make you more productive.
Image credit: Alexandru Acea
Working on a laptop screen all day tends to get tiresome. After hours of work, you’re left squinting and slouching over the computer with an aching back. It’s not pleasant. A larger monitor allows you to lean back a bit, work in multiple windows, and just generally see the larger picture of your work. You may even want a second monitor to keep your various windows even further organized. Whatever your needs, we’ve got a monitor for everyone — whether you’re a contractor, small business owner, or you just want to game when you get home.

Under $200: ASUS VS239H-P Back-lit LED Monitor

Image credit: Amazon

This budget-friendly monitor is perfect for contractors who would like to work a bit more efficiently without breaking the bank.

  • Monitor Size: 23”
  • Resolution: Full HD 1920x1080p
  • Single Inputs of HDMI, D-sub and DVI with HDCP Supported and Quick 5ms Response Time
  • Warranty: 3 years
     

$200 - $400: HP 345495 Business Z27n G2 LED LCD Monitor

Image credit: Amazon

Perfect for designers or engineers who need a monitor with great visual specs, this monitor features incredible 2560x1440 resolution.

  • Monitor Size: 27”
  • Resolution: 2560x1440
  • Warranty: Free Amazon tech support included
     

$400 - $600: LG 34UC80-B UltraWide QHD IPS Monitor with USB Quick Charge

Image credit: Amazon

With an ultrawide build, this monitor is great for anyone who has to look at spreadsheets all day or has to juggle many open windows.

  • Monitor Size: 34”
  • Resolution: 3840 x 1440 (WQHD)
  • 21:9 Aspect Ratio, UltraWide Curved QHD IPS Monitor
  • Warranty: 12 months
     

$600 - $800: Dell U-Series LED-Lit Monitor

Image credit: Amazon

The perfect choice for gamers, streamers, and those who spend a lot of time on video conference calls, this monitor features four times the detail thanks to Full HD resolution.

Monitor Size: 32”
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
World’s first 31.5” 4K Ultra HD monitor with VESA certified DisplayHDR 400i featuring HDR content playback support.
Warranty: Included on packing slip.

$800+: ASUS Designo Curve MX38VC 37.5" Monitor

Image credit: Amazon

The Designo Curve may as well be the gold standard. This monitor can easily double as a TV, letting you seamlessly switch between work mode and relax mode.

Monitor Size: 37.5”
Resolution: 3840 x 1600
Award-winning frameless design and transparent sundial base Pair with hidden, down-firing inputs and a 5-way navigation key to blend elegance and performance.
Warranty: Included on packing slip.

