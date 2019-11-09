Increase Your Productivity with Great Monitors at Any Price Point

Work is easier with a larger screen and these monitors may make you more productive.

Under $200: ASUS VS239H-P Back-lit LED Monitor

Working on a laptop screen all day tends to get tiresome. After hours of work, you’re left squinting and slouching over the computer with an aching back. It’s not pleasant. A larger monitor allows you to lean back a bit, work in multiple windows, and just generally see the larger picture of your work. You may even want a second monitor to keep your various windows even further organized. Whatever your needs, we’ve got a monitor for everyone — whether you’re a contractor, small business owner, or you just want to game when you get home.

This budget-friendly monitor is perfect for contractors who would like to work a bit more efficiently without breaking the bank.

Monitor Size: 23”

Resolution: Full HD 1920x1080p

Single Inputs of HDMI, D-sub and DVI with HDCP Supported and Quick 5ms Response Time

Warranty: 3 years



$200 - $400: HP 345495 Business Z27n G2 LED LCD Monitor

Perfect for designers or engineers who need a monitor with great visual specs, this monitor features incredible 2560x1440 resolution.

Monitor Size: 27”

Resolution: 2560x1440

Warranty: Free Amazon tech support included



$400 - $600: LG 34UC80-B UltraWide QHD IPS Monitor with USB Quick Charge

With an ultrawide build, this monitor is great for anyone who has to look at spreadsheets all day or has to juggle many open windows.

Monitor Size: 34”

Resolution: 3840 x 1440 (WQHD)

21:9 Aspect Ratio, UltraWide Curved QHD IPS Monitor

Warranty: 12 months



$600 - $800: Dell U-Series LED-Lit Monitor

The perfect choice for gamers, streamers, and those who spend a lot of time on video conference calls, this monitor features four times the detail thanks to Full HD resolution.

Monitor Size: 32”

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

World’s first 31.5” 4K Ultra HD monitor with VESA certified DisplayHDR 400i featuring HDR content playback support.

Warranty: Included on packing slip.

$800+: ASUS Designo Curve MX38VC 37.5" Monitor

The Designo Curve may as well be the gold standard. This monitor can easily double as a TV, letting you seamlessly switch between work mode and relax mode.

Monitor Size: 37.5”

Resolution: 3840 x 1600

Award-winning frameless design and transparent sundial base Pair with hidden, down-firing inputs and a 5-way navigation key to blend elegance and performance.

Warranty: Included on packing slip.