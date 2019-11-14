Innovation Now Presented by

10 of the Most Surprising Top-Reviewed Products on Amazon

These products have earned rave reviews from the Amazon community. Here's why.
10 of the Most Surprising Top-Reviewed Products on Amazon
Image credit: Amazon
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Amazon has morphed from an online bookstore into the go-to stop for buying, well, practically anything. Since the advent of Prime, Amazon has taken online shopping to a whole new level, with free two-day shipping on an enormous array of products, making it almost scarily convenient. However, where the eCommerce giant really shines is in its community. Amazon surfaces reviews, making it simple for buyers to share information and promote the products they really love. 

Check out some of these Amazon products that have received rave reviews from buyers.

Mellanni Bed Sheet Set - 62,500 reviews, 4.5 stars

Mellanni Bed Sheet Set - 62,500 reviews, 4.5 stars
Image credit: Amazon
Mellanni Bed Sheets stand out due to a combination of quality and price. They’re silky soft, with an 1800-thread count, but cost less than $30, making them a better buy than almost anything you’ll find at traditional retailers.

Instant Pot DUO - 37,200 reviews, 4.5 stars

Instant Pot DUO - 37,200 reviews, 4.5 stars
Image credit: Amazon
The Instant Pot DUO comes with 7 one-touch cooking modes built-in, making it easy to prepare virtually any kind of meal in significantly less time.

TubShroom Tub Drain Protector - 19,200 reviews, 4.5 stars

TubShroom Tub Drain Protector - 19,200 reviews, 4.5 stars
Image credit: Amazon
If you’ve got a hair problem in your bathroom, you’ll love TubShroom. This clever drain protector catches hair and other debris that may clog your drain while still allowing water to pass easily.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker - 13,100 reviews, 4.5 stars

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker - 13,100 reviews, 4.5 stars
Image credit: Amazon
When you have to dash, use a Dash! This ingenious device can cook 6 eggs at a time by hard boiling them, poaching them, scrambling, or even making omelets.

Spiralizer 5-Blade Vegetable Slicer - 12,200 reviews, 4.5 stars

Spiralizer 5-Blade Vegetable Slicer - 12,200 reviews, 4.5 stars
Image credit: Amazon
Cutting veggies can be an irritating, time-consuming challenge. Spiralizing them is not. This high-powered machine makes it easy to spiralize even hard root vegetables like potatoes and turnips.

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager - 9,300 reviews, 4.5 stars

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager - 9,300 reviews, 4.5 stars
Image credit: Amazon
Why go to a massage parlor when you can get a massage any time you like? This massager has built-in heating to help provide targeted muscle relief after a long day.

URPOWER 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser - 35,500 reviews, 4.5 stars

URPOWER 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser - 35,500 reviews, 4.5 stars
Image credit: Amazon
Essential oils can have a soothing, relaxing effect at the end of a long day. This diffuser lets you get that effect fast.

Portable Charger Anker PowerCore 20100mAh - 16,900 reviews, 4.5 stars

Portable Charger Anker PowerCore 20100mAh - 16,900 reviews, 4.5 stars
Image credit: Amazon
This massive capacity portable charger is practically like having an outlet with you everywhere you go. It packs enough power to fully recharge a MacBook Pro or an iPhone multiple times over.

purifyou Premium Reusable Mesh Produce Bags - 6,000 reviews, 5 stars

purifyou Premium Reusable Mesh Produce Bags - 6,000 reviews, 5 stars
Image credit: Amazon
These innovative produce bags come with a lifetime warranty, which should tell you how effective they are. They’ll keep produce fresh for longer and, once you’ve eaten your fruits and veggies, you can wash the bags and use them again immediately.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker - 16,600 reviews, 4.5 stars

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker - 16,600 reviews, 4.5 stars
Image credit: Amazon
This handy, durable speaker makes it easy to bring your soundtrack everywhere, be it to a party or on the trail.

