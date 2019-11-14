10 of the Most Surprising Top-Reviewed Products on Amazon

These products have earned rave reviews from the Amazon community. Here's why.

November 14, 2019

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Amazon has morphed from an online bookstore into the go-to stop for buying, well, practically anything. Since the advent of Prime, Amazon has taken online shopping to a whole new level, with free two-day shipping on an enormous array of products, making it almost scarily convenient. However, where the eCommerce giant really shines is in its community. Amazon surfaces reviews, making it simple for buyers to share information and promote the products they really love.

Check out some of these Amazon products that have received rave reviews from buyers.

Mellanni Bed Sheet Set - 62,500 reviews, 4.5 stars

Image credit: Amazon

Instant Pot DUO - 37,200 reviews, 4.5 stars

Image credit: Amazon

TubShroom Tub Drain Protector - 19,200 reviews, 4.5 stars

Image credit: Amazon

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker - 13,100 reviews, 4.5 stars

Image credit: Amazon

Spiralizer 5-Blade Vegetable Slicer - 12,200 reviews, 4.5 stars

Image credit: Amazon

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager - 9,300 reviews, 4.5 stars

Image credit: Amazon

URPOWER 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser - 35,500 reviews, 4.5 stars

Image credit: Amazon

Portable Charger Anker PowerCore 20100mAh - 16,900 reviews, 4.5 stars

Image credit: Amazon

purifyou Premium Reusable Mesh Produce Bags - 6,000 reviews, 5 stars

Image credit: Amazon

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker - 16,600 reviews, 4.5 stars