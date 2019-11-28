Giving Thanks: How These 10 Entrepreneurs Founded Profitable Businesses

What's the big idea? After Travis Grillo didn’t get a shoe designer job at Nike, he turned the sour moment into something sweet and founded Grillo’s Pickles.

“After getting denied a job at Nike, I came home and had that lightbulb moment,” said Grillo. “I decided to start selling my grandfather’s garden-fresh, 100-year-old pickle recipe. I started the business out of the back of my 1985 Cutlass Supreme selling at baseball games, parks and the Boston Marathon. Eventually, I upgraded to a hand-built, wooden pickle cart that I set up rain or shine in the Boston Common and was selling two spears for $1."

By the numbers: Grillo’s Pickles has grown into a multimillion-dollar business ranked by Nielsen as the number-two refrigerated pickle brand in the United States.