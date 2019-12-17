Smartwatches

These Smartwatches are on Sale for the Holidays

Get a great gift without breaking the bank on an Apple Watch.
These Smartwatches are on Sale for the Holidays
Whether your New Year's resolution is to increase your fitness level or you're trying to find the perfect gift for that special someone, smartwatches are extremely en vogue this time of year. Considering how feature-rich and convenient many models are, it makes perfect sense. Smartwatches can just plain do a lot these days! If you're in the market but don't want to shell out hundreds for an Apple Watch, check out these more budget-friendly alternatives.

LIFE2+ Smartwatch

Don't be fooled by this smartwatch's minimalist look. It is absolutely loaded with smart technology. With a sleek look, punctuated by sapphire glass and a Milanese band, this watch will look great whether you're leading a meeting in the office or hitting the gym. It has touch screen music controls and a built-in smart assistant to help you keep your life in order without having to constantly input data to your phone. Plus, by syncing with the NOERDEN app, you can get best-in-class activity tracking of your steps, distance traveled, calories burned, and even set and track fitness goals. 

The LIFE2+ Smartwatch retails for $149 but right now it's on sale for 33% off at just $99. Get it in black or white. Save an additional 15% off with promo code "MERRYSAVE15" at checkout. 

MATE2 Smartwatch

Also from NOERDEN, the MATE2 offers many of the same features as the LIFE2+ but in a more ornate package. This gorgeous, elegant hybrid smartwatch looks great with everything and, with integrated high-intensity interval training and multi-sport functions, you can easily transition from the boardroom to the gym. It has touchscreen music controls and the same activity features as the LIFE2+ and allows you to track your progress through the NOERDEN app. It even has an embedded G-sensor to better track your physical activity and sleep.

The MATE2 Smartwatch retails for $179 but right now it's on sale for 39% off at just $109. Get it in black or white. Use promo code "MERRYSAVE15" at checkout and get another 15% off. 

