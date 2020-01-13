17 Inspiring Quotes From Fearless Creative Leaders
Pop culture is a powerful force, and the people who shape it are thought leaders in every sense of the word. Their viewpoints and creative ventures fuel everything from dinner conversations, to public policy and consumer trends. While it's tempting to assume cultural luminaries were simply born with incredible talents that separate them from "normal" people, the truth is much messier.
To get where they are now, every successful person had to make many, many mistakes. And somewhere along the way, they figured out who they are, and what works for them. From daily mottos to overarching life philosophies, it's important for all leaders, creators or entrepreneurs to understand themselves—what they believe is important, how they want to treat people, how they want to be regarded, how they want to move through their days, weeks and years—so that they can be their best selves, and give their most ingenious work to the world.
Here are some inspiring quotes to help you think about what matters most to you, so you can elevate your daily habits and move closer to achieving your dreams.
Chance the Rapper
Tara Westover, memoirist
“Social media has flooded our consciousness with caricatures of each other. Human beings are reduced to data, and data nearly always underrepresent reality. The result is this great flattening of human life and human complexity. We think that because we know someone is pro-choice or pro-life, or that they drive a truck or a Prius, we know everything we need to know about them. Human detail gets lost in the algorithm. Thus humanity gives way to ideology.” — Tara Westover, author of Educated, in The Atlantic
Beyoncé, singer/songwriter
"[I've learned to] stop pretending that I have it all together. If I'm scared, be scared. Allow it. Release it. Move on."— Beyonce, singer, in HBO documentary Life is But a Dream
Amy Poehler, actor/director
“You can’t do it alone. As you navigate through the rest of your life, be open to collaboration. Other people and other people’s ideas are often better than your own.” — Amy Poehler, actor/comedian, quoted in More
Hasan Minhaj, comedian
“Comedians have this platform. Especially right now and especially the platform I have. You can be a provocateur. You can say crazy shit for crazy shit’s sake. Or you can aim that towards something.” — Hasan Minhaj, star of Patriot Act, in Vanity Fair
Chrissy Teigen, influencer/author
James Corden, late night TV host
“Our son was 3, and our daughter was 12 weeks when we moved here, and I said to my wife: ‘We’re not buying anything’. We rented furniture, we rented a couch…I was like, ‘I’m gonna get fired’ — and the only thing worse than getting fired? Was being left with a couch that we got to get rid of, somehow, because we’ll be on the first flight back to London thinking, well that was a disaster…” — James Corden, host of The Late Late Show, on The Ellen Show
Jennifer Lopez, actor/singer
Dave Chapelle, comedian
Glenn Close, actor
Regina King, actor/filmmaker
Andy Cohen, Bravo TV host and executive
Alex Morgan, US Women's National Soccer Team forward
"If you want to succeed at something and make your dreams come true, you can't do it for money or fame. Money comes and goes, and if you watch reality TV, you know how fleeting fame can be." — Alex Morgan, US Women's National Soccer Team forward, in her book Breakaway: Beyond the Goal
Gayle King, news host
“I think it’s OK to take a risk. Don’t take a foolish risk, but I think it’s good in life to take a risk. I also believe that I don’t care who you are, how big you are, everybody always has something to learn.” — Gayle King, CBS This Morning co-host, in USA Today