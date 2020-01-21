3 Alternatives to Traditional Work Trousers for the Female Entrepreneur

Comfortable, chic options that translate from the office to after-work cocktails with ease.

Since when did dressing professionally translate to looking dowdy? For the fashion-forward women who dread the idea of showing up to work in khaki pants and a button-up, we’ve got the perfect work trouser alternatives. These pants are not only office-appropriate, they’re versatile enough to smoothly transition to your life outside the office — whether you’re meeting up with some friends, going on a date or having dinner with your family.

Plus, these pants are all on sale for under $100, so you can make an impression without spending a fortune.

Lululemon Noir Crop

These Lululemon Noir Crop high-waisted pants are the ultimate in chic and comfortable. They’re designed to survive your work commute wrinkle-free (even in the most humid subway conditions. And thanks to the wide leg, cropped cut, you can have some breathing room to move around, whether it’s hot outside or you’re roaming around your office. There’s also a hidden card pocket so you can slip in a credit card and skip out on lugging your purse around when you step out for lunch.

Everlane The Cheeky Straight Corduroy Pant

Perfect for everything from working meetings to dinner dates, you’ll want Everlane’s Cheeky Straight Corduroy Pants in every color. Featuring a high rise that looks great with blouses and t-shirts alike, a fitted waist and slightly looser leg that’s a nod to the 90’s, we can’t think of a reason why these pants won’t go into your regular rotation. Plus, they’re made from a soft, fine-wale corduroy with a touch of stretch that’ll be comfortable to wear all day. Available in both ankle-length and regular cuts.

Athleta Brooklyn Ankle Pant

We can’t think of a cuter option for work travel than these Athleta Brooklyn Ankle Pants, which are made to be moved in but stay wearable even when you’re not (like for all those times you’re parked in a plane seat). The recycled fabric not only feels silky sleek and ultralight, the contrast paneling and ankle vents add interesting details that helps make any outfit just a little more interesting. Not to mention, the mid-rise fit and tapered leg lends a sophisticated fit that’ll help you look polished even post-flight.

