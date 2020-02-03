From 25 Cents to $25,000 and Beyond: How 15 African-American Entrepreneurs Funded Their Businesses

It's Black History Month. Here are 15 African-American founders who turned small investments into big businesses.

February 3, 2020 9 min read

Funding a business is rarely easy, especially for black entrepreneurs. A study by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation found that new black-owned businesses start with almost three times less overall capital than white-owned businesses. Regardless of their credit scores or net worth, the study also found that the loan requests of black entrepreneurs are three times less likely to be approved than those of their white counterparts.

Black entrepreneurs have pushed forward regardless of these obstacles. From burial aid to beauty products and cookies to clothing, check out how these resourceful founders obtained the necessary cash to start and grow their businesses.

