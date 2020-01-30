Here's the Full List of Super Bowl Commercials That Will Run This Year

Fox is charging as much as $5.6 million for a 30-second spot in 2020's big game.

January 30, 2020

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for Super Bowl 2020 on Feb. 2, marketers were gearing up off the field to do battle for spectators' attention.

And with the cost of a 30-second spot on Fox hitting as much as $5.6 million this year, the stakes are higher than ever.

Some advertisers are making their Super Bowl debut, with Facebook and hummus brand Sabra joining regulars like Anheuser-Busch InBev, Avocados From Mexico and Pepsi.

The game is also going to get political this year, with President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaigns buying 60-second ads. And tech companies are making their mark, with Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Amazon airing commercials this year.

Here's a look at all the ads that are slated to run in the big game. (The list only includes national advertisers.)

Amazon

Image credit: Amazon

Amazon has released two teasers for its Super Bowl spot this year, which stars celebrity couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi asking people how things worked in the pre-Alexa era.

Watch one of the teasers below:

Audi

Image credit: Audi

Avocados From Mexico

Image credit: Avocados from Mexico

Returning to the Super Bowl for the 11th time, Audi is kicking off a new global campaign to redefine its "Vorsprung durch Technik​" marketing slogan, which translates to "progress through technology."

Avocados From Mexico will run its sixth consecutive Super Bowl spot this year. The 30-second spot that EnergyBBDO, Havas Media, Richards Lerma and Padilla collaborated on is expected to center on America's obsession with avocados.

Here's a 15-second teaser it has released starring Golden Globe-nominated actress, singer and author Molly Ringwald:

Michael Bloomberg

Image credit: AP

Super Bowl 2020 is all set to become a political battlefield, with both Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump's presidential campaigns running ads.

Bloomberg is shelling out $11 million to run a 60-second spot.

Bud Light/Bud Light Seltzer

Image credit: Bud Light Seltzer

Anheuser-Busch InBev is pushing Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer ad this year, which is its 40th as an official sponsor.

The spot, by Wieden + Kennedy, focuses on the "mayor" of Seltzer, Pa.

Watch the teaser here:

Budweiser

Image credit: Budweiser

Budweiser is known for its memorable Super Bowl ads, and this year's, by David Miami and filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow, runs 60 seconds.

The ad, released on Jan. 23, aims to celebrate the best of the American spirit and juxtaposes everyday acts of kindness and epic personal achievements with some of the most common labels placed on people.

Watch it below:

Cheetos

Image credit: Cheetos

Cheetos is returning to the Super Bowl after 11 years, with a 30-second spot by Goodby Silverstein & Partners featuring rapper MC Hammer and his song "Can't Touch This."

Watch the teaser below:

Coca-Cola

Image credit: Paul Reynolds/Flickr

Coca-Cola is returning to the Super Bowl with a 60-second commercial after a hiatus in 2019.

The soda giant hasn't revealed which of its brands will be featured in the ad, but there's speculation that it will advertise either Coke Energy or a sparkling water called Aha. The beverages are set to launch in January and March, respectively.

Discover

Image credit: Discover

Discover will run two 15-second spots by The Martin Agency in the same commercial break during the Super Bowl, with an ad running in between.

The ads are pop-culture montages that drive the message that Discover cards are both no-fee and widely accepted.

Here's one of the spots:

Doritos

Image credit: Doritos

Doritos' commercial by Goodby Silverstein & Partners features Sam Elliott reciting the lyrics to "Old Town Road" from Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Its 2019 spot for Flamin' Hot Nacho-flavored Doritos also had a musical bent, featuring Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys.

Watch the teaser below:

Google

Image credit: Google

Ten years after making its first Super Bowl ad, Google will run its fifth ad this Sunday.

The tearjerker features Google's virtual assistant helping an elderly man remember his late wife.

Facebook

Image credit: Facebook

Facebook is making its Super Bowl debut with a 60-second spot promoting its Groups feature and starring Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone.

The spot, created by agency Wieden + Kennedy, is all about rocks: rock music, rocking chairs, rock climbing and even Stonehenge, and it comes as the tech company has been attempting to rebuild consumer trust after a spate of controversies in recent years.

Here's a teaser:

Hard Rock International

Image credit: Flickr / Thomas Hawk

Hospitality brand Hard Rock International is cashing in on the Super Bowl happening at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with its first commercial at the big game.

The spot, directed by Michael Bay, is set to air at the end of the second quarter.

Heinz

Image credit: Reuters

Heinz is returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2016 with a 30-second spot in the second quarter.

The commercial by Wieden + Kennedy was directed by Roman Coppola, son of Francis Ford Coppola.

Hyundai

Image credit: Hyundai

Hyundai returns to the Super Bowl for the 12th time in 13 years with a 60-second commercial in the first quarter, highlighting its new Sonata with remote smart parking.

The spot highlights the Boston accent and features four Boston-linked celebrities: actors Chris Evans and John Krasinski, comedian Rachel Dratch and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

Kia

Image credit: Kia

The car maker is set to make its 11th consecutive appearance in the big game in a spot produced by David & Goliath, in which a 10-year-old boy replaces a star athlete in a press conference.

Watch the teaser below:

Little Caesars

Image credit: Little Caesars

Pizza chain Little Caesars will its first Super Bowl commercial this year, highlighting its move into delivery with DoorDash. The ad, produced by ad agency McKinney, will star The Office actor Rainn Wilson.

Catch the teaser below:

Michelob Ultra

Image credit: Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra is yet another Anheuser-Busch InBev brand in Super Bowl 2020, and it's running a star-studded 60-second spot this year with Jimmy Fallon, John Cena, Usain Bolt, Brooks Koepka and Kerri Walsh Jennings.

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

Image credit: Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

After running a 45-second ASMR-themed spot with Zoe Kravitz last year, Michelob Ultra Pure Gold is running a 60-second commercial created by FCB this year.

The ad encourages people to buy a six-pack of the lager, since a portion of sales will reportedly go to farmers transitioning to organic farmland.

Microsoft

Image credit: Microsoft

After showing how the Xbox Adaptive Controller helps children with disabilities play video games, Microsoft is returning to the big game to tout its Surface tablet.

The ad showcases the story of San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers, who is set to become the first woman to coach in the big game on Sunday.

Mtn Dew

Image credit: Mtn Dew

Mtn Dew is back in the game after sitting it out in 2019 with a 30-second ad by TBWA/Chiat/Day New York, starring Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The ad for Zero Sugar riffs on a classic scene from the 1980 horror film The Shining — replacing the repetitive typing of the line "All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy" with "New Mtn Dew Zero Sugar. As good as the original. Maybe even better."

National Football League

Image credit: NFL

New York Life

Image credit: New York Life

The NFL will air a 60-second ad during the game promoting its "Inspire Change" program and another spot running right before kickoff that is part of its 100-year celebration. The ad is produced by agency 72andSunny, originally aired Jan. 19 and takes a political stance on police shootings targeting black men.

The life insurance company is returning to the Super Bowl after decades to mark its 175th anniversary and kick off its "Love Takes Action" campaign.

The 60-second commercial by Anomaly will air between the first and second quarters.

Olay

Image credit: Olay/Badger and Winters

Olay is coming back with its second consecutive Super Bowl spot this year with an all-female cast in a 30-second ad by the agency Badger & Winters.

The ad is inspired by last year's all-female spacewalk and stars Canadian comedien Lilly Singh, actress Busy Philipps, retired NASA astronaut Nicole Stott, Taraji P. Henson and Katie Couric.

Watch the teaser below:

Pepsi

Image credit: Pepsi

Planters

Image credit: Planters

The longtime Super Bowl advertiser is returning to the big game with a 30-second commercial starring Missy Elliott and H.E.R. that will promote Pepsi Zero Sugar in a matte black can.

VaynerMedia is again producing the 30-second Super Bowl spot for Planters, which will air during the third quarter and depict its mascot Mr. Peanut's funeral.

Planters shared a precursor to the official spot that shows Mr. Peanut sacrificing himself to save his friends Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes, and it's scheduled to air shortly before the Super Bowl.

Pop-Tarts

Image credit: Pop-Tarts

The Kellogg's brand will air its first Super Bowl spot: a 30-second ad starring Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness and promoting a new pretzel flavor.

The ad, by agency MRY, will run right before the two-minute warning in the first half of the game.

Porsche

Image credit: Porsche Super Bowl

Volkswagen is advertising Porsche in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1997 to tout the Taycan, its first all-electric vehicle. Agency Cramer-Krasselt produced the ad.

"The Chase" features the Taycan Turbo S in a Fast & Furious-style car chase after someone steals it from the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany.

Here is an extended cut:

Pringles

Image credit: Adult Swim

Pringles will air a 30-second commercial during the second quarter with Adult Swim's Rick and Morty.

The chip maker's third Super Bowl ad was produced by Adult Swim and ad agency Grey. The company also plans to launch a "Pickle Rick" flavor in stores.

Quicken Loans

Image credit: Quicken Loans

Quicken Loans debuted its first Super Bowl ad in 2016 and will return this year after most recently airing a commercial in 2018.

Its 60-second ad for its online lender brand, Rocket Mortgage, will feature Aquaman actor Jason Momoa in various home situations. It's slated to appear in the first half of the game.

Here's a teaser:

Sabra

Image credit: Sabra

Sabra is making its Super Bowl debut this year with a 30-second spot by VaynerMedia.

The spot has a star-studded cast, from rapper T-Pain to drag queens Miz Cracker and Kim Chi, as well as Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice.

Here's a teaser:

Snickers

Image credit: Snickers

Snickers is returning to the big game after 2017 to celebrate its 90th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of its "You're Not You When You're Hungry" campaign that Betty White helped kick off in 2010.

Its 30-second commercial, produced by BBDO New York and AMV BBDO, will air in the first quarter of the game.

Here's a teaser, in which construction workers tell the camera why they "dig":

SodaStream

Image credit: SodaStream

PepsiCo's SodaStream is returning to the Super Bowl for the first time in six years with an ad starring Bill Nye.

Bryan Buckley, who directed SodaStream's 2014 commercial, is also behind this year's 30-second ad. The spot, which will run right before the halftime show, was produced by Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

Watch the teaser below:

Squarespace

Image credit: Squarespace

Squarespace is making a comeback this year after sitting out last year. It produced a 30-second spot that's slated to run between the first and second quarters.

After featuring Keanu Reeves, Jeff Bridges and John Malkovich in the past, Squarespace's 2020 ad features Winona Ryder in her hometown of Winona, Minn.

Watch the spot below:

Tide

Image credit: YouTube/Tide

Toyota

Image credit: Toyota

Donald Trump

Image credit: Reuters

After sitting out the Super Bowl in 2019, Tide is back in the big game. The Procter & Gamble detergent brand's longtime agency partner, Saatchi & Saatchi New York, worked on the ad as a part of P&G's Woven collaborative agency.Toyota is running its third Super Bowl ad in a row, a 60-second spot by Saatchi & Saatchi that will promote the Highlander SUV.

Like Michael Bloomberg's, President Donald Trump's campaign also spent more than $10 million for 60 seconds of ad time.

The ad will run early in the game and will be relatively isolated that politics doesn't overshadow the other commercials, reported NBC News and Ad Age.

Turbo Tax

Image credit: Turbo Tax

The DIY tax preparation app will be back on the big stage for the seventh consecutive year, with a 45-second spot by Wieden + Kennedy.

The ad is part of a campaign that kicked off during the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 and will promote the idea of making people comfortable doing their own taxes.

Turkish Airlines

Image credit: Boeing

David Miami and David Madrid produced the 30-second spot, which is scheduled to air in the third quarter and brings Turkish Airlines back to the Super Bowl for the fifth time.

Check out the spot, which was directed by Ridley Scott, here:

Verizon

Image credit: Verizon

Super Bowl regular Verizon will air a 60-second commercial produced by McCann during the first half of the game.

Like last year, the spot will focus on first responders but also promote 5G, with several activations on-site including a 5G live stream.

See the teaser below:

Weather Tech

Image credit: Weather Tech

The maker of car mats will appear on the Super Bowl ad schedule for the seventh time this year, with a 30-second commercial produced by its agency of record, Pinnacle Advertising.

In the past, WeatherTech has highlighted "Made in America" messaging in its Super Bowl ads.