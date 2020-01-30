Here's the Full List of Super Bowl Commercials That Will Run This Year
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for Super Bowl 2020 on Feb. 2, marketers were gearing up off the field to do battle for spectators' attention.
And with the cost of a 30-second spot on Fox hitting as much as $5.6 million this year, the stakes are higher than ever.
Some advertisers are making their Super Bowl debut, with Facebook and hummus brand Sabra joining regulars like Anheuser-Busch InBev, Avocados From Mexico and Pepsi.
The game is also going to get political this year, with President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaigns buying 60-second ads. And tech companies are making their mark, with Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Amazon airing commercials this year.
Here's a look at all the ads that are slated to run in the big game. (The list only includes national advertisers.)
Amazon
Amazon has released two teasers for its Super Bowl spot this year, which stars celebrity couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi asking people how things worked in the pre-Alexa era.
Watch one of the teasers below:
Audi
Avocados From Mexico
Avocados From Mexico will run its sixth consecutive Super Bowl spot this year. The 30-second spot that EnergyBBDO, Havas Media, Richards Lerma and Padilla collaborated on is expected to center on America's obsession with avocados.
Here's a 15-second teaser it has released starring Golden Globe-nominated actress, singer and author Molly Ringwald:
Michael Bloomberg
Super Bowl 2020 is all set to become a political battlefield, with both Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump's presidential campaigns running ads.
Bloomberg is shelling out $11 million to run a 60-second spot.
Bud Light/Bud Light Seltzer
Anheuser-Busch InBev is pushing Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer ad this year, which is its 40th as an official sponsor.
The spot, by Wieden + Kennedy, focuses on the "mayor" of Seltzer, Pa.
Watch the teaser here:
Budweiser
Budweiser is known for its memorable Super Bowl ads, and this year's, by David Miami and filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow, runs 60 seconds.
The ad, released on Jan. 23, aims to celebrate the best of the American spirit and juxtaposes everyday acts of kindness and epic personal achievements with some of the most common labels placed on people.
Watch it below:
Cheetos
Cheetos is returning to the Super Bowl after 11 years, with a 30-second spot by Goodby Silverstein & Partners featuring rapper MC Hammer and his song "Can't Touch This."
Watch the teaser below:
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola is returning to the Super Bowl with a 60-second commercial after a hiatus in 2019.
The soda giant hasn't revealed which of its brands will be featured in the ad, but there's speculation that it will advertise either Coke Energy or a sparkling water called Aha. The beverages are set to launch in January and March, respectively.
Discover
Discover will run two 15-second spots by The Martin Agency in the same commercial break during the Super Bowl, with an ad running in between.
The ads are pop-culture montages that drive the message that Discover cards are both no-fee and widely accepted.
Here's one of the spots:
Doritos
Doritos' commercial by Goodby Silverstein & Partners features Sam Elliott reciting the lyrics to "Old Town Road" from Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.
Its 2019 spot for Flamin' Hot Nacho-flavored Doritos also had a musical bent, featuring Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys.
Watch the teaser below:
Ten years after making its first Super Bowl ad, Google will run its fifth ad this Sunday.
The tearjerker features Google's virtual assistant helping an elderly man remember his late wife.
Facebook is making its Super Bowl debut with a 60-second spot promoting its Groups feature and starring Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone.
The spot, created by agency Wieden + Kennedy, is all about rocks: rock music, rocking chairs, rock climbing and even Stonehenge, and it comes as the tech company has been attempting to rebuild consumer trust after a spate of controversies in recent years.
Here's a teaser:
Hard Rock International
Hospitality brand Hard Rock International is cashing in on the Super Bowl happening at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with its first commercial at the big game.
The spot, directed by Michael Bay, is set to air at the end of the second quarter.
Heinz
Heinz is returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2016 with a 30-second spot in the second quarter.
The commercial by Wieden + Kennedy was directed by Roman Coppola, son of Francis Ford Coppola.
Hyundai
Hyundai returns to the Super Bowl for the 12th time in 13 years with a 60-second commercial in the first quarter, highlighting its new Sonata with remote smart parking.
The spot highlights the Boston accent and features four Boston-linked celebrities: actors Chris Evans and John Krasinski, comedian Rachel Dratch and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz.
Kia
The car maker is set to make its 11th consecutive appearance in the big game in a spot produced by David & Goliath, in which a 10-year-old boy replaces a star athlete in a press conference.
Watch the teaser below:
Little Caesars
Pizza chain Little Caesars will its first Super Bowl commercial this year, highlighting its move into delivery with DoorDash. The ad, produced by ad agency McKinney, will star The Office actor Rainn Wilson.
Catch the teaser below:
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra is yet another Anheuser-Busch InBev brand in Super Bowl 2020, and it's running a star-studded 60-second spot this year with Jimmy Fallon, John Cena, Usain Bolt, Brooks Koepka and Kerri Walsh Jennings.
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold
After running a 45-second ASMR-themed spot with Zoe Kravitz last year, Michelob Ultra Pure Gold is running a 60-second commercial created by FCB this year.
The ad encourages people to buy a six-pack of the lager, since a portion of sales will reportedly go to farmers transitioning to organic farmland.
Microsoft
After showing how the Xbox Adaptive Controller helps children with disabilities play video games, Microsoft is returning to the big game to tout its Surface tablet.
The ad showcases the story of San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers, who is set to become the first woman to coach in the big game on Sunday.
Mtn Dew
Mtn Dew is back in the game after sitting it out in 2019 with a 30-second ad by TBWA/Chiat/Day New York, starring Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross.
The ad for Zero Sugar riffs on a classic scene from the 1980 horror film The Shining — replacing the repetitive typing of the line "All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy" with "New Mtn Dew Zero Sugar. As good as the original. Maybe even better."
National Football League
New York Life
The life insurance company is returning to the Super Bowl after decades to mark its 175th anniversary and kick off its "Love Takes Action" campaign.
The 60-second commercial by Anomaly will air between the first and second quarters.
Olay
Olay is coming back with its second consecutive Super Bowl spot this year with an all-female cast in a 30-second ad by the agency Badger & Winters.
The ad is inspired by last year's all-female spacewalk and stars Canadian comedien Lilly Singh, actress Busy Philipps, retired NASA astronaut Nicole Stott, Taraji P. Henson and Katie Couric.
Watch the teaser below:
Pepsi
Planters
VaynerMedia is again producing the 30-second Super Bowl spot for Planters, which will air during the third quarter and depict its mascot Mr. Peanut's funeral.
Planters shared a precursor to the official spot that shows Mr. Peanut sacrificing himself to save his friends Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes, and it's scheduled to air shortly before the Super Bowl.
Pop-Tarts
The Kellogg's brand will air its first Super Bowl spot: a 30-second ad starring Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness and promoting a new pretzel flavor.
The ad, by agency MRY, will run right before the two-minute warning in the first half of the game.
Porsche
Volkswagen is advertising Porsche in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1997 to tout the Taycan, its first all-electric vehicle. Agency Cramer-Krasselt produced the ad.
"The Chase" features the Taycan Turbo S in a Fast & Furious-style car chase after someone steals it from the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany.
Here is an extended cut:
Pringles
Pringles will air a 30-second commercial during the second quarter with Adult Swim's Rick and Morty.
The chip maker's third Super Bowl ad was produced by Adult Swim and ad agency Grey. The company also plans to launch a "Pickle Rick" flavor in stores.
Quicken Loans
Quicken Loans debuted its first Super Bowl ad in 2016 and will return this year after most recently airing a commercial in 2018.
Its 60-second ad for its online lender brand, Rocket Mortgage, will feature Aquaman actor Jason Momoa in various home situations. It's slated to appear in the first half of the game.
Here's a teaser:
Sabra
Sabra is making its Super Bowl debut this year with a 30-second spot by VaynerMedia.
The spot has a star-studded cast, from rapper T-Pain to drag queens Miz Cracker and Kim Chi, as well as Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice.
Here's a teaser:
Snickers
Snickers is returning to the big game after 2017 to celebrate its 90th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of its "You're Not You When You're Hungry" campaign that Betty White helped kick off in 2010.
Its 30-second commercial, produced by BBDO New York and AMV BBDO, will air in the first quarter of the game.
Here's a teaser, in which construction workers tell the camera why they "dig":
SodaStream
PepsiCo's SodaStream is returning to the Super Bowl for the first time in six years with an ad starring Bill Nye.
Bryan Buckley, who directed SodaStream's 2014 commercial, is also behind this year's 30-second ad. The spot, which will run right before the halftime show, was produced by Goodby Silverstein & Partners.
Watch the teaser below:
Squarespace
Squarespace is making a comeback this year after sitting out last year. It produced a 30-second spot that's slated to run between the first and second quarters.
After featuring Keanu Reeves, Jeff Bridges and John Malkovich in the past, Squarespace's 2020 ad features Winona Ryder in her hometown of Winona, Minn.
Watch the spot below:
Tide
Toyota
Donald Trump
Like Michael Bloomberg's, President Donald Trump's campaign also spent more than $10 million for 60 seconds of ad time.
The ad will run early in the game and will be relatively isolated that politics doesn't overshadow the other commercials, reported NBC News and Ad Age.
Turbo Tax
The DIY tax preparation app will be back on the big stage for the seventh consecutive year, with a 45-second spot by Wieden + Kennedy.
The ad is part of a campaign that kicked off during the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 and will promote the idea of making people comfortable doing their own taxes.
Turkish Airlines
David Miami and David Madrid produced the 30-second spot, which is scheduled to air in the third quarter and brings Turkish Airlines back to the Super Bowl for the fifth time.
Check out the spot, which was directed by Ridley Scott, here:
Verizon
Super Bowl regular Verizon will air a 60-second commercial produced by McCann during the first half of the game.
Like last year, the spot will focus on first responders but also promote 5G, with several activations on-site including a 5G live stream.
See the teaser below:
Weather Tech
The maker of car mats will appear on the Super Bowl ad schedule for the seventh time this year, with a 30-second commercial produced by its agency of record, Pinnacle Advertising.
In the past, WeatherTech has highlighted "Made in America" messaging in its Super Bowl ads.