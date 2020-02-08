These Supplements Keep This Podcast Mogul Going

Joe Rogan swears by these products.

February 8, 2020 2 min read

Joe Rogan hosts one of the world’s most popular podcasts in the world, The Joe Rogan Experience, covering everything from martial arts and fitness to pop culture and politics. He’s interviewed the likes of Bernie Sanders, Anthony Bourdain, Elon Musk, and nutritional expert Dr. Rhonda Patrick. The show gets more than 300 million downloads and streams every month and Rogan’s diverse guest list has made him something of a Renaissance Man.

Naturally, his entrepreneurial spirit requires a lot of energy and dedication, and Rogan swears by a couple of supplements that help keep him going.

New Mood

New Mood supports natural serotonin production and is formulated to help you unwind after a long day of work. “New Mood is awesome,” Rogan says. “It's one of those supplements that I consistently have people coming up and talking to me about. How great it works, what an impact it has made. Even some of the most skeptical people I know have been fans of New Mood.” Made from the highest quality, organic ingredients sourced, you can feel marked improvements in your mood and stress levels after the first time you take it.

Alpha Brain

Alpha Brain is designed to help you focus better, remember names and places, and improve your mental speed. Whether you’re working, hanging out with new people, or interviewing guests on your podcast, Alpha Brain pushes your brain to another gear. According to Rogan, “It seems to fire up your brain at a higher RPM level... I feel like it helps me form sentences better.” Made with all-natural, super ingredients like bacopa, cat’s claw, and oat straw, Alpha Brain is the organic way to make you operate as your best self.

