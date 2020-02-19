Why You Should Start Your Day Like Jocko Willink

Make a dent in your daily to-dos by the time other people are just waking up.

February 19, 2020 4 min read

No matter where you’re at in your business venture, there’s a good chance you’ve at least once buried your face in your hands and wished there were more hours in the day. Sure, it would be nice to have more than 24 hours to take care of your to-dos, but the reality is that we’re all powerless against the laws of time and space.

That’s no reason to get discouraged, though. After all, business luminaries like Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook are subject to the 24-hour day, but they still manage to run and grow their respective empires, right?

The reality is that 24 hours is plenty of time to crush your goals—you just need to get smarter about how you spend that time. If you could use some help making the most out of your 24 hours, you might want to take a page out of Jocko Willink’s book.

For those not in the know, Willink is a retired Navy SEAL who has co-authored a number of books on leadership and discipline (Extreme Ownership and The Dichotomy of Leadership), co-founded the management consulting firm Echelon Front, LLC, and even co-hosts a weekly podcast called (you guessed it) the Jocko Podcast.

If it’s not clear already, Willink is an absolute beast when it comes to getting stuff done, and one of the things he credits to his success is his famously hardcore morning routine, during which he gets up at the ungodly time of 4:30 AM, snaps a photo of his watch to post on social media and hold himself accountable, and proceeds to crush a workout in his home gym before settling down to work at about the time most of us are just hitting “snooze” for the first time.

Now, starting your day the Willink way might sound intimidating, but we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up a few essentials that should help set you up for success. Read on for details:



Get Some Blackout Curtains

Image credit: Ikea

Buy a Watch

Image credit: Timex

Remember to Energize

Image credit: Thrive Market

Recover, Recover, Recover

Image credit: Thrive Market