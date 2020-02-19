This Company Will Write And Design Your Story In An Impressive Coffee Table Book

Document your memories like a true professional

February 19, 2020 3 min read

We all have stories that are worth preserving. A wedding, a significant travel experience, founding your company — life is full of beautiful stories that should be documented. The problem is that few of us have the time or ability to write an autobiography, let alone turn it into an awesome coffee table book. That's why Forevernote has created a convenient, affordable way to turn your memories into keepsake books.

Just hop on the phone with a Forvernote biographer to discuss the stories you want to tell, edit the call transcript to make sure you told your story the way you wanted to, and once you're satisfied, Forevernote's team will create a memorable keepsake book that you can have forever. It also makes a great gift or coffee table book for your future or current office.

Forevernote has a variety of plans available, check them out below.

Moments

Forevernote (Moments Package, eBook): $74.99 (24% off)

The Moments Package comes with a 30-40 minute phone interview and will create a book that is typically 15-20 pages, comprising one to three short stories. You'll get professional transcription and book design with up to ten personal photos and, ultimately, a downloadable ebook. You'll also receive the audio recording of your interview.

Forevernote (Moments Package, Hard Cover): $114.99 (22% off)

The hardcover package offers the same bones but a different end result. You'll still receive an audio recording of your interview but you'll also get a hardcover copy of your book, a perfect addition to your coffee table.

Forevernote (Moments Package + Professional Editing, Hard Cover): $189.99 (23% off)

The top-tier Moments Package helps you turn your stories into publishing-quality epics. Professional editors will review your transcript and construct your story to read as elegantly and eloquently as possible. They'll even send drafts for your approval. Ultimately, you'll get a hardcover copy.

Chapters

Forevernote: Your Story in a Keepsake (Chapters Package, Hard Cover) - $149.99 (24% off)

The Chapters Package lets you tell the brunt of your life story across two personal phone interviews. The resulting ebook and hardcover copy will be about 30-40 pages, comprising four to six short stories. You can add up to 20 personal photos and you'll get two copies of the book to share.

Forevernote (Chapters Package + Professional Editing, Hard Cover) - $299.99 (24% off)

Tell your story more beautifully with help from professional editors. This package includes everything from the basic Chapters Package but puts you in contact with professional editors who will help hone your story into something timeless.

Stories

Forevernote (Stories Package, Hard Cover) - $374.99 (24% off)

The Stories Package is designed for those who have an entire life story to tell. Across five personal phone interviews, you'll tell seven to ten short stories that will make up about 60-100 pages. You'll be able to add 50 personal photos and receive a downloadable ebook and five hardcover copies of your book in full premium color with front and back cover printed design.

Forevernote (Stories Package + Professional Editing, Hard Cover) - $749.99 (24% off)

For the truly epic lives, this Stories Package comes with all of the accouterments of the basic Stories Package, with the bonus assistance of a professional editor. Want to turn your life into a best-seller? Here's a start.