Books

This Company Will Write And Design Your Story In An Impressive Coffee Table Book

Document your memories like a true professional
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This Company Will Write And Design Your Story In An Impressive Coffee Table Book
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We all have stories that are worth preserving. A wedding, a significant travel experience, founding your company — life is full of beautiful stories that should be documented. The problem is that few of us have the time or ability to write an autobiography, let alone turn it into an awesome coffee table book. That's why Forevernote has created a convenient, affordable way to turn your memories into keepsake books.

Just hop on the phone with a Forvernote biographer to discuss the stories you want to tell, edit the call transcript to make sure you told your story the way you wanted to, and once you're satisfied, Forevernote's team will create a memorable keepsake book that you can have forever. It also makes a great gift or coffee table book for your future or current office.

Forevernote has a variety of plans available, check them out below.

Moments

Moments
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Forevernote (Moments Package, eBook): $74.99 (24% off)

The Moments Package comes with a 30-40 minute phone interview and will create a book that is typically 15-20 pages, comprising one to three short stories. You'll get professional transcription and book design with up to ten personal photos and, ultimately, a downloadable ebook. You'll also receive the audio recording of your interview.

Forevernote (Moments Package, Hard Cover): $114.99 (22% off)

The hardcover package offers the same bones but a different end result. You'll still receive an audio recording of your interview but you'll also get a hardcover copy of your book, a perfect addition to your coffee table.

Forevernote (Moments Package + Professional Editing, Hard Cover): $189.99 (23% off)

The top-tier Moments Package helps you turn your stories into publishing-quality epics. Professional editors will review your transcript and construct your story to read as elegantly and eloquently as possible. They'll even send drafts for your approval. Ultimately, you'll get a hardcover copy.

Chapters

Chapters
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Forevernote: Your Story in a Keepsake (Chapters Package, Hard Cover) - $149.99 (24% off)

The Chapters Package lets you tell the brunt of your life story across two personal phone interviews. The resulting ebook and hardcover copy will be about 30-40 pages, comprising four to six short stories. You can add up to 20 personal photos and you'll get two copies of the book to share.

Forevernote (Chapters Package + Professional Editing, Hard Cover) - $299.99 (24% off)

Tell your story more beautifully with help from professional editors. This package includes everything from the basic Chapters Package but puts you in contact with professional editors who will help hone your story into something timeless.

 

 

Stories

Stories
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Forevernote (Stories Package, Hard Cover) - $374.99 (24% off)

The Stories Package is designed for those who have an entire life story to tell. Across five personal phone interviews, you'll tell seven to ten short stories that will make up about 60-100 pages. You'll be able to add 50 personal photos and receive a downloadable ebook and five hardcover copies of your book in full premium color with front and back cover printed design.

Forevernote (Stories Package + Professional Editing, Hard Cover) - $749.99 (24% off)

For the truly epic lives, this Stories Package comes with all of the accouterments of the basic Stories Package, with the bonus assistance of a professional editor. Want to turn your life into a best-seller? Here's a start.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Books

Best Books of 2019 for Entrepreneurs

Books

Bill Gates's Top 5 Books of 2019

Books

Malcolm Gladwell on History, Writing and His Angriest Book Yet