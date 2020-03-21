7 Pairs of Pants for Every Work-From-Home Mood

From sweatpants to fancy pants that are surprisingly comfortable, we've got you covered.

March 21, 2020 4 min read

As many of us are suddenly realizing, the key to working from home effectively is to establish routines. Aside from setting up a designated workspace, taking frequent breaks to stretch or go for a walk, a crucial—but often overlooked—part of maintaining a productive mindset at home is getting ready in the morning (read: changing out of your PJs). A study from Northwestern even found that wearing certain clothes can influence your performance on a variety of tasks.

We’re not suggesting that you toss on a power suit every morning before you open up your laptop. Instead, keep things comfortable and look good while you’re at it with any one of these ultra-soft pants. Some are ideal for those looking to keep up appearances on the other end of the webcam, while others are great for virtual workers who want every day to be casual Friday. Whatever your work from home style is, there’s a cozy pair of pants that suits.

Professional Pants That Are Sneaky Comfortable from Lululemon

Even though your virtual video conferences may only show you from the waist up, you might as well get dressed in a work-appropriate outfit that helps keep you productive and focused throughout the day. Luckily, this design from Lululmeon (which looks like typical tapered work trousers, yet are made with the brand’s signature performance material) are wholly comfortable.

Lululemon Essential High-Rise Trouser $138, available at shop.lululemon.com

The All-Day Jogger from Lively for 100% Comfort

You’re looking for extreme comfort that looks more refined than your PJs. Meet the All-Day Jogger from Lively, which is crafted from super soft material (we’re talking some of the coziest you’ll ever sport) in a slim fit design. Plus, there’s an elastic waistband that gives you a little extra wiggle room if you did spend the day snacking (hey, no judgement).

Lively All-Day Jogger $45, available at wearlively.com

Stretchy Jeans from Everlane If You Want to Feel Put Together

Everlane’s Authentic Stretch Denim material offers breathable, elastic support even on some of the brand’s more form-fitting cuts of jeans like the ubiquitous skinny. These Stretchy Jeans in particular also takes the classic high-rise skinny and gives it a more contemporary feel with an exposed button fly. It’s a simple swap that will make your jeans and tee combo look much more elevated.

Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Button Fly $50, available at everlane.com

Wide Leg Pants from Everlane for When You Still Want to Feel Stylish

Wide leg silhouettes have come back in full swing over the past few years. And with no end in sight for the trend, might as well join in with Everlane’s take on the design. Dubbed their “most flattering pant ever,” Everlane’s Wide Leg Crop Pant comes with a flattering high rise and an extra-soft texture to help you look super stylish even if the agenda for the day solely calls for sitting on your couch.

The Wide Leg Crop Pant $72, available at everlane.com

The Best Leggings Ever from Lululemon When You’re Planning on Lunchtime Yoga

When it comes to yoga pants, there are a few crucial aspects to keep in mind. Not only should they be moisture-wicking, but they should stretch, feel comfortable, and shouldn’t shift while you move in them. Simply put, they shouldn’t bother you when you’re in the middle of sun salutations. Lululmenon’s Align Pant, which was designed with yoga in mind, checks all of those boxes.

Lululemon Align Pant $98, available at lululemon.com

Joggers That You Won’t Be Afraid to Show Off On a Video Conference

This pair of comfortable joggers looks just as good over a video conference as they do IRL once you’re back in the office. Pair them with heels and a blazer for your board meetings, and dress them down with a sweater and flats for your more casual Friday affairs. No matter how you style them, the common denominator is that these outfits look good.

Sheri Utility Joggers $128, available at athropologie.com

For “Casual Fridays” When You Decide to Go Full Sweatpant

For those ready to go full casual-Friday in their work from home attire (we’re talking head-to-toe sweats), Nike’s fleece pants fit the bill. Crafted from the brand’s Tech Fleece fabric, this design gives you maximum warmth but without the bulk or heaviness of traditional styles. Its range of vibrant hues also makes it a slightly more adult alternative to your college sweatsuit.

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece $67.97, available at nike.com