10 Skills You Can Turn into a New Side Hustle
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Copywriting
The Course: The 2020 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle
Businesses need great copywriters to make their products stand out online. Considering brick-and-mortar stores are closed, copywriters are in even greater demand. This 11-course, expert-led bundle will teach you the secret to writing great copy that sells on any medium.
Video Editing
The Course: The Complete Final Cut Pro X Course - Beginner to Intermediate
Video marketing is on the rise, and businesses have to keep up. As such, video editors are in demand, and you can become one with this Final Cut Pro X course. You'll learn how to produce and edit videos in Final Cut Pro X, the leading video software on the planet.
Microsoft Excel
The Course: The Complete Microsoft Excel & VBA Bundle
Excel is the world's most ubiquitous spreadsheet software. Most people have a basic understanding of it, but few realize just how powerful it is. In these courses, you'll learn how to use Excel like a pro, including how to automate many tasks using VBA.
Graphic Design
The Course: The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Bundle
Adobe is giving everyone two months of the Creative Cloud for free. That means there's no time like the present to learn graphic design. This bundle will give you a comprehensive, hands-on education into the entire Creative Cloud.
Digital Marketing
The Course: The 2020 Complete Digital Marketing for Beginners Bundle
There are more people shopping online than ever before. As such, businesses are in constant competition to attract visitors to their web content. That's where digital marketers come into play. This bundle will teach you how to attract visitors and turn them into buyers through social media, blogs, and many more channels.
Amazon FBA
The Course: The Complete Amazon FBA A-Z Bundle
Considering Amazon is one of the few retailers left, taking advantage of its Fulfillment By Amazon service may not be a bad idea. This bundle will teach you how to do everything from source wholesale products from overseas to setting up a shop and distribution by Amazon. Before you know it, you'll be making passive income from the comfort of your couch.
Accounting
The Course: The 2020 Accounting Mastery Bootcamp Bundle
Most people are not numbers people, which is why they need the help of accountants. This bundle will introduce you to bookkeeping and accounting best practices. You'll also learn finance and business math in courses designed for those who do not excel in finance naturally.
SEO
The Course: SEO Training for 2020: Master Search Engine Optimization Course
Search engine optimization (SEO) is a budget-friendly way to get organic traffic to your webpages. That's why many businesses are leaning into SEO as a marketing strategy in 2020. This course will teach you the most up-to-date strategies and best practices for creating web-optimized content and attracting users organically.
Business Analysis
The Course: The Better Business Analyst Bundle
Great business analysts can take a company's complicated data and harness it into valuable business insights. That makes them extremely crucial to companies. In this bundle, you'll learn how to use Microsoft Power BI and other high-tech tools to analyze mass amounts of data and draw action-oriented insights.
Human Resources
The Course: The Ultimate Guide to Human Resources Bundle
As more and more companies go remote, it's becoming more valuable to have HR personnel who know how to manage remote teams. (And may even be remote themselves.) This comprehensive guide will teach you all you need to know about running an HR team — both in-person and from afar.