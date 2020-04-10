7 Tools to Help You Lead Your Company Remotely in the COVID-Era

Save big on great tools to help your business thrive.

April 10, 2020 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Goals by KeepSolid Business Plan

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

The world economy is changing rapidly in the time of coronavirus, making life difficult for small-business owners. Even if your business hasn't felt the cash crunch, leading a remote team from home can be exceedingly complicated. As such, we've rounded up some great tools that can help any small-business owner lead from home.

Goals is the project management platform created by the award-winning developers of VPN Unlimited. This digital, ultra-secure workspace allows your team to collaborate seamlessly online. You can create teams, schedule and track tasks, plan sprints and even use the flexible mind map maker tool to keep everyone fully aligned.

Get a lifetime subscription of Goals by KeepSolid Business Plan for $49.99.

CashNotify Pro

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Does your business collect payments from PayPal or Stripe? CashNotify Pro will let you manage multiple Stripe and PayPal accounts from a single app, taking some of the stress and pressure off your teams by giving them a single hub to track all incoming money.

Get CashNotify Pro for $19.99.

Email Skript

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

It's tough to collaborate on every email blast your business sends during quarantine. Fortunately, Email Skript allows you to seamlessly generate automated scripts for a wide variety of aims, from promotions to abandoned cart emails, simplifying the ideation process.

Get a lifetime subscription of Email Skript for $39.99.

PassCamp Password Manager

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

One of the toughest things about collaborating remotely is accessing company or team accounts. With PassCamp, you can assign privileges easily so everyone can access passwords for all the accounts they need in one spot.

Get a lifetime subscription of PassCamp Password Manager for $49.99.

Fiskl Mobile Invoicing App

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Coordinating invoicing efforts and ensuring your business gets paid on time is a challenge at any time. Help your team out with Fiskl. This smart app helps you create and send invoices to clients automatically and lets them pay you securely through their mobile device. It even tracks your expenses and budget to help out your accounting team.

Get a lifetime subscription of Fiskl Mobile Invoicing App for $39.99.

Focuster Productivity App

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

A distracted leader is no leader at all. Lead by example with the help of Focuster. This helpful app blocks distractions and uses a patented method to make you focus on your to-do list so you get more done and have more time to lead effectively.

Get a lifetime subscription of Focuster Productivity App for $49.99.

Pinstriped Meeting Tool

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

How can your business weather the storm if you can't collaborate effectively? Pinstriped helps you host action-oriented meetings that stay on task and produce greater results.

Get a lifetime subscription of Pinstriped Meeting Tool Premium Plan for $29.99.