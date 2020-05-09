Relaxation

7 Unique Ways Entrepreneurs Can Decompress Over the Weekend

Find some new ways to relax with help from these deals.
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio
Contributor
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
We live in stressful times and all any of us can do is just relax over the weekend. If you're tired of spending your weekends watching TV, baking, and reading, perhaps it's time to change it up a bit. We've rounded up some courses and products that can make this weekend a little different, and a little more enjoyable.

Make Music

Make Music
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Drawing can be very therapeutic, even if you don't know what you're doing. In this bundle, you'll learn how to draw from professional artists. Before you know it, you'll be able to spend the weekend drawing the sights you see from your window.

Get The Fundamental Drawing Bundle for Beginners for $39.99.

Learn to Draw

Learn to Draw
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Got a story to tell? Get it all out on paper with help from this extensive bundle. You'll learn how to craft a story and write more compellingly to make your novels or short stories more gripping than ever.

Get The Ultimate Creative Writing Course Bundle for $29.99

Train Your Dog

Train Your Dog
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

If you decided to get a dog during quarantine, you may not have done as much training as you would have liked. Paying someone for obedience classes may be off the table right now. Instead, take it on yourself with help from this bundle. You might just find playing with and training your dog is the most relaxing thing you do all week.

Get The Complete Guide to Puppy & Dog Training Bundle for $29.99

Learn Creative Writing

Learn Creative Writing
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Create some music this weekend with help from this bundle. You'll learn some of today's most popular music production tools: Ableton Live 10 and Logic Pro X. Why just listen when you can produce your own music?

Get The Complete Ableton Live 10 Music Production Bundle for $29.99

Fire Up the Grill

Fire Up the Grill
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Grilling season is here but it's not quite the same this year. If you're missing the barbecues and fun times with friends, have your own barbecue at home with this ingenious electric grill. It has everything you need to grill meats, veggies, and melt cheese deliciously.

Get the Party Grill®: Raclette Tabletop Grill for $69.99

Explore 3D Printing

Explore 3D Printing
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Bring the magic of 3D printing into your home with this genius pen. Just start drawing with it and you'll see your creations come to 3D life right before your eyes. It's a ton of fun for the whole family.

Get the 3Doodler Create+ Essentials 3D Printing Pen Set for $79.95

Start a DIY Project

Start a DIY Project
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Raspberry Pi 3 is the top Internet of Things microcontroller board on the market. With this starter kit, you'll get your very own Raspberry Pi 3 and some instructions on how to create basic interactions. Whether you want to build your own alarm clock, gaming system, or security system, Raspberry Pi can help.

Get the Elecrow Raspberry Pi 3 Starter Kit for $108.99

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy.

