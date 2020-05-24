10 Work-from-Home Essentials on Sale for Memorial Day
Mu6 Space 2: Smart Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
One of the biggest issues with working from home (or anywhere for that matter) is the distractions that surround you. Block them out with these Active Noise Cancelling headphones. They'll block out 96% of ambient noise while delivering a balanced soundstage for you to fully immerse yourself in your music.
Get Mu6 Space 2: Smart Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $136 (Orig. $199) with promo code SUMMERSAVE20
CINEMOOD 360: First 360° Interactive Projector
This one is less for you and more for your kids who will also be home with you all summer. The world's first 360º interactive projector comes pre-loaded with hours of interactive content, including games and shows from top creators like Disney. It'll keep your kids occupied so you can focus on the task at hand.
Get CINEMOOD 360: First 360° Interactive Projector for $264 (Orig. $499) with promo code SUMMERSAVE20
Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook Set
Sometimes you need to get away from your computer to do your best work. This smart notebook allows you to jot down ideas, scribble designs, and doodle just like you would in a regular notebook. But then, you can upload your pages to the cloud. That way, you can find the headspace you need to do your best work and have it waiting for you when you return to your workstation.
Get Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook Set for $56 (Orig. 85) with promo code SUMMERSAVE20
Winc Wine Delivery
We're not saying you should drink wine while you work, but there's no harm in unwinding after a long day with a nice glass of vino. Winc curates selections from vineyards around the world and delivers them right to your door. With this deal, you can get 12 bottles for less than $8 each.
Get Winc Wine Delivery for $76 (Orig. $155) with promo code SUMMERSAVE20
VAVA VOOM 22: 30W Hi-Fi Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
If you need to get pumped up to get through your day, this Red Dot Design Award-winning speaker will kick out the jams. With 30W drivers and powerful bass EQ mode, you can fully immerse yourself in your favorite music. Plus, you can add additional speakers to create a surround sound effect throughout your home.
Get VAVA VOOM 22: 30W Hi-Fi Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $56 (Orig. $99) with promo code SUMMERSAVE20
UPRIGHT GO 2™: Perfect Your Posture Training Device
Believe it or not, poor posture can affect your productivity, especially when you're sitting on the couch or an unusual chair while you're working from home. UPRIGHT GO 2™ clips onto your back and alerts you when you start to slouch so you can straighten up and stay focused.
Get UPRIGHT GO 2™: Perfect Your Posture Training Device for $72 (Orig. $99.95) with promo code SUMMERSAVE20
Massage Anti-Fatigue Mat with Built-In Vibrating Foot Massager
Designed for people who like to stand while they work, this anti-fatigue mat works to keep you focused throughout the day. The vibrating foot massager keeps you energized and reduces your fatigue so you don't need to turn to that 3 o'clock cup of coffee.
Get Massage Anti-Fatigue Mat with Built-In Vibrating Foot Massager for $104 (Orig. $129.99) with promo code SUMMERSAVE20
Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor
Got used to a dual-monitor display at work? You can have one at home too with this ingenious laptop add-on. The DUEX Pro clips on seamlessly to your laptop, giving you a second screen on which to work without requiring any additional wiring or software.
Get Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor for $179.35 (Orig. $249.99) with promo code SAVEDUEXPRO
PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick
Everybody needs a break throughout the day. Take yours on the links — without ever leaving your home. PhiGolf lets you play some of the world's most renowned courses from the comfort of your office. Just set it up on a TV and this simulator acts as your personal course.
Get PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for $225 (Orig. $249.99) with promo code: GOLF10
Naztech Ultimate Power Station: Qi Wireless + 5 USB + 4,000mAh Battery
This supercharged power station includes a Qi wireless charger, five USB charging hubs, and a 4,000mAh portable battery so you can charge up to six devices at once from a single wall outlet. Moreover, if you have to travel for business in the future, this device will be your best friend when you're waiting in airports or train stations.
Get Naztech Ultimate Power Station: Qi Wireless + 5 USB + 4,000mAh Battery for $40 (Orig. $59.99) with promo code SUMMERSAVE20