Apple Powerbeats and More Audio Accessories with Early Black Friday Pricing

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to bring home must-have products at impressive prices, including electronics. In the market for new accessories? You can get all of these on-sale items at an additional 15 percent discount for a limited time.

The product of collaboration between Apple and Beats by Dre, the Powerbeats are the perfect for people who love Bluetooth but are worried about losing their individual earbuds. They deliver crystal-clear sound through top-tier Bluetooth but come with a more secure fit and a wire to ensure they don't fall apart. No more shaking your earbuds out of your ear while you're running.

RokBlok: The World's Smallest Wireless Record Player V1.5

Meet the world's smallest record player, RokBlok. This Shark Tank favorite lets you play your vinyl collection anywhere you have a flat surface. Just put RokBlok on top of a record and let it play with its integrated speaker.

TREBLAB XFIT Bluetooth Sports Headphones

These Bluetooth are designed to fit an active lifestyle. They offer up to 30 hours of wireless with the included portable charging case while delivering True-HD sound. You'll have all the you need to power through your workout.

Soundfreaq SFQ-07 Sound Spot Compact Bluetooth Speaker

Enjoy custom Bluetooth everywhere with this compact speaker. It fits comfortably in your pocket and can deliver up to seven hours of playtime on a single charge. Plus, you can adjust the audio to your musical taste with built-in Tone Control settings.

Gotek Wireless Charging Music Station

Upgrade your nightstand with this clever 3-in-1 device. The Gotek combines a Bluetooth 5.0 speaker, a wireless phone charger, and a digital clock. It may look like a classic digital clock from the '90s, but it's so much more.

TUNAI Wand Bluetooth Transmitter for TV

This 2018 CES Innovation Awardee upgrades your TV, game consoles, and home stereos into Bluetooth devices. The aptX Low Latency Support prevents lags and lip-sync delays, and you won't have to worry about dead batteries because the transmitter is USB-powered. Plus, it connects two sets of so you can listen with a friend.

HyperGear Wave Water-Resistant Wireless Speaker

Looking for a more adventure-ready speaker for the slopes this season? This IPX4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker provides up to four hours of playtime on a single charge and is built tough for whatever you throw at it. It's the perfect way to bring your soundtrack to the slopes.

Zulu Audio Alpha Wearable Speakers

No, they're not . The Zulu Alpha Wearable Speakers are the perfect audio solution for running, riding, or working if you don't like headphones. They attach to your body using magnets and work just like Bluetooth headphones.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Canceling Headphones

They call them the Z2's because they offer twice the sound, twice the noise-cancellation, and twice the flexibility of competitor headphones. These noise-canceling headphones are great for traveling or when you're trying to get into the work zone. They're designed to be extremely comfortable, no matter how long you wear them.

TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling Headphones

These high-quality headphones are an Amazon's Choice product with a 4.3/5-star rating. They feature a Sony Digital Noise-Cancellation Chip that blocks out ambient noise whenever you want to focus on what you're listening to and features three different modes to complement the environment you're in. Plus, they have a CVC 8.0 noise-canceling microphone, so you'll be able to take calls even in the busiest areas.

