Apple Powerbeats and More Audio Accessories with Early Black Friday Pricing

Enhance your listening experience and save big on portable audio.
Image credit: Apple

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
You don't have to wait until Black Friday to bring home must-have products at impressive prices, including electronics. In the market for new audio accessories? You can get all of these on-sale items at an additional 15 percent discount for a limited time.

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones
Image credit: Apple

The product of collaboration between Apple and Beats by Dre, the Powerbeats are the perfect headphones for people who love Bluetooth audio but are worried about losing their individual earbuds. They deliver crystal-clear sound through top-tier Bluetooth but come with a more secure fit and a wire to ensure they don't fall apart. No more shaking your earbuds out of your ear while you're running.

Get the Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones for $66.30 (Reg. $129) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

RokBlok: The World's Smallest Wireless Record Player V1.5

RokBlok: The World's Smallest Wireless Record Player V1.5
Image credit: RokBlok

Meet the world's smallest record player, RokBlok. This Shark Tank favorite lets you play your vinyl collection anywhere you have a flat surface. Just put RokBlok on top of a record and let it play with its integrated speaker.

Get the RokBlok: The World's Smallest Wireless Record Player V1.5 for $76.46 (Reg. $99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

TREBLAB XFIT Bluetooth Sports Headphones

TREBLAB XFIT Bluetooth Sports Headphones
Image credit: TREBLAB

These Bluetooth headphones are designed to fit an active lifestyle. They offer up to 30 hours of wireless audio with the included portable charging case while delivering True-HD sound. You'll have all the music you need to power through your workout.

Get the TREBLAB XFIT Bluetooth Sports Headphones for $34 (Reg. $69) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Soundfreaq SFQ-07 Sound Spot Compact Bluetooth Speaker

Soundfreaq SFQ-07 Sound Spot Compact Bluetooth Speaker
Image credit: Soundfreaq

Enjoy custom Bluetooth audio everywhere with this compact speaker. It fits comfortably in your pocket and can deliver up to seven hours of playtime on a single charge. Plus, you can adjust the audio to your musical taste with built-in Tone Control settings.

Get the Soundfreaq SFQ-07 Sound Spot Compact Bluetooth Speaker for $55.25 (Reg. $79) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Gotek Wireless Charging Music Station

Gotek Wireless Charging Music Station
Image credit: Gotek

Upgrade your nightstand with this clever 3-in-1 device. The Gotek combines a Bluetooth 5.0 speaker, a wireless phone charger, and a digital clock. It may look like a classic digital clock from the '90s, but it's so much more.

Get the Gotek Wireless Charging Music Station for $39.91 (Reg. $59) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

TUNAI Wand Bluetooth Transmitter for TV

TUNAI Wand Bluetooth Transmitter for TV
Image credit: TUNAI

This 2018 CES Innovation Awardee upgrades your TV, game consoles, and home stereos into Bluetooth devices. The aptX Low Latency Support prevents lags and lip-sync delays, and you won't have to worry about dead batteries because the transmitter is USB-powered. Plus, it connects two sets of headphones so you can listen with a friend.

Get the TUNAI Wand Bluetooth Transmitter for TV for $42.50 (Reg. $59) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

HyperGear Wave Water-Resistant Wireless Speaker

HyperGear Wave Water-Resistant Wireless Speaker
Image credit: HyperGear

Looking for a more adventure-ready speaker for the slopes this season? This IPX4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker provides up to four hours of playtime on a single charge and is built tough for whatever you throw at it. It's the perfect way to bring your soundtrack to the slopes.

Get the HyperGear Wave Water Resistant Wireless Speaker for $29.75 (Reg. $39) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Zulu Audio Alpha Wearable Speakers

Zulu Audio Alpha Wearable Speakers
Image credit: Zulu

No, they're not headphones. The Zulu Audio Alpha Wearable Speakers are the perfect audio solution for running, riding, or working if you don't like headphones. They attach to your body using magnets and work just like Bluetooth headphones.

Get the Zulu Audio Alpha Wearable Speakers for $36.55 (Reg. $49) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Canceling Headphones

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Canceling Headphones
Image credit: TREBLAB

They call them the Z2's because they offer twice the sound, twice the noise-cancellation, and twice the flexibility of competitor headphones. These noise-canceling headphones are great for traveling or when you're trying to get into the work zone. They're designed to be extremely comfortable, no matter how long you wear them.

Get the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $67.15 (Reg. $259) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling Headphones

TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling Headphones
Image credit: TaoTronics

These high-quality headphones are an Amazon's Choice product with a 4.3/5-star rating. They feature a Sony Digital Noise-Cancellation Chip that blocks out ambient noise whenever you want to focus on what you're listening to and features three different modes to complement the environment you're in. Plus, they have a CVC 8.0 noise-canceling microphone, so you'll be able to take calls even in the busiest areas.

Get the TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $76.50 (Reg. $107) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

