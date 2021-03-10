Sleep

8 of the Best Mattresses for Sleep-Deprived Entrepreneurs

Investing in better sleep starts with a higher quality mattress.
Image credit: Pexels

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, we don't blame you for feeling like there aren't enough hours in the day. However, it's important to remind yourself that at least seven to nine of those hours should be reserved for getting a good night's sleep

In addition to major negative health effects, sleep deprivation could be costing your business. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one third of U.S. workers are clocking in less than six hours of sleep each night, which has led to $63 billion annually in lost productivity. 

To ensure that you snooze soundly and wake up ready to go, we rounded up the mattresses for every type of sleeper. 

Note: All of the following price tags are for queen-sized beds, but prices vary depending on the size you order.

Best Affordable Mattress ($205 for a queen size): Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

Best Mattress Deal ($799): Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Best Mattress Support ($699): Nest Bedding FLIP Double Sided Hybrid Mattress

Best Organic Mattress ($1,299): Awara Organic Luxury Hybrid Mattress

Best Couple's Mattress ($899): DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

Best Plush Mattress ($1,199): Saatva Classic Mattress 

Best Mattress for Side Sleepers ($899): Helix Midnight Mattress

Best Luxury Mattress ($33,790): Hastens Herlewing Soft California King Mattress and Box Spring Set

Image credit: Zinus
You may get a jolt of energy if you drink green tea, but sleeping on it is a whole other story. The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress features green tea and charcoal-infused memory foam that delivers for a soft and cozy place to lay your head. The combination of ingredients also eliminates bad mattress smells and keeps your bed fresher than ever. That's not a bad deal for a super affordable mattress. 

Image credit: Nectar
In the realm of budget-friendly buys, the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is another great option. Beyond the premium memory foam mattress, this can't-miss deal comes with two cooling pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress pad valued at $399 in total. Considering the mattress is only $799, you can't go wrong with a purchase that gets you additional bedding and accessories worth nearly half of the item you're buying. Moreover, Nectar offers free shipping and returns, and even a 365-night home trial. 

Image credit: Nest Bedding
If you're looking for extra support, the Nest Bedding FLIP Double Sided Hybrid Mattress is truly best in class. It's a luxe hybrid foam and coil mattress that has a medium feel on one side with a firmer cushion on the other. This provides sleepers with different ways of getting comfortable, making it ideal for side, back, and stomach sleepers. Nothing beats this level of comfort. 

Image credit: Awara
You won't find any memory foam in the Awara Organic Luxury Hybrid Mattress. Instead, Awara uses natural latex from real rubber trees guaranteeing there are no formaldehydes or phthalates lurking beneath you. Additionally, the top two inches are made from soft New Zealand wool and organic cotton for extra comfort. You'd be surprised to see all the toxic chemicals found in low-quality mattresses, so this organic option will definitely help you sleep soundly. 

Image credit: DreamCloud
Finding a mattress that meets you and your partner's needs isn't easy, but the reviews are in and couples can't get enough of the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress. If one person prefers a firmer feel while the other has to have something soft, this is the perfect compromise. It's the right amount of contouring comfort and support that will leave you both happy. 

Image credit: SAATVA
You can actually choose how soft you want your Saatva Classic Mattress — proving it's the one to beat for plushness. If you go all out with the softest option, you'll receive extra padding on top that will feel like the mattress is hugging you. No firmness freakouts here and each order even comes with complimentary white glove delivery and setup. 

Image credit: HELIX
For those who strictly sleep on their sides, turn to the Helix Midnight Mattress. Helix combines memory plus foam and helix dynamic foam layers to properly support the curves of your body. It's also great for those who are often up all night tossing and turning as the mattress' unparalleled pressure relief can help you get consistent comfortable in the same position. 

Image credit: HASTENS
Last, but certainly not the least, is the luxurious Hastens Herlewing Soft California King Mattress and Box Spring Set. For anyone who truly wants to invest in their sleep, Hastens should be at the top of your list as the Swedish mattress is a steep lifetime purchase that reportedly lasts at least 50 years. It's made entirely out of horsehair, wool, and other natural ingredients that will feel as if you're sleeping on a cloud. Drake has the brand's Grand Vividus mattress valued at nearly $400,000 and you may have seen Hastens in an episode of Netflix's Emily In Paris.

