10 Healthy Ways to Blow Off Steam and Alleviate Stress

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Ligament Stretching Yoga Support Strap

Image credit: Electric Avenue

Work is tough. Especially for entrepreneurs who often carry extreme levels of responsibility and must make hundreds of difficult decisions every day. After a tough day, you might just want to blow off some steam at home, and we're making that easier for you to do. We've rounded up ten great things to help you blow off steam after a difficult day.

Sometimes the best way to deal with a tough day is just to go through a relaxing yoga routine. With this strap, you'll get even deeper stretches and get more into your body so you can separate from the anxieties of your day-to-day.

Get the Ligament Stretching Yoga Support Strap for $19.99 (Reg. $39), a savings of 49%.

Costway Wall Mounted Pull Up Bar

Image credit: Costway

Pull ups are a great way to blow off steam while building stronger shoulders and arms. Set this bar up on any wall and start pumping. Before you know it, you'll forget why you were even frustrated in the first place.

Get the Costway Wall Mounted Pull Up Bar for $42.99 (Reg. $89), a savings of 52%.

Actigun: Percussion Massager

Image credit: Actigun

Tense? Relieve tension, aches, and pains that build up from stressful work-days or tough workouts with this handheld massage gun. It has an integrated smart chip that actually reacts to your muscles to dispense the perfect amount of pressure.

Get the Actigun: Percussion Massager for $54.99 (Reg. $199), a savings of 72%.

ABLE: Advanced Bodyweight Leverage Equipment

Image credit: Fitness Hardware

If you've ever done a plank, you know just how much stronger you can become by working with just your bodyweight. ABLE goes above and beyond, helping you get extreme bodyweight workouts by positioning yourself in unique ways.

Get the ABLE: Advanced Bodyweight Leverage Equipment for $84.99 (Reg. $109), a savings of 22%.

TorroBand: Powerful Resistance Band Trainer

Image credit: TORROBAND

The weather is getting nicer and you can run through a powerful workout at the park with TorroBand. This resistance band trainer provides four bands with resistance up to 350lbs. They come with attachments for your ankles so you can do a wide range of exercises using resistance and your bodyweight.

Get TorroBand for $114.99 (Reg. $199), a savings of 42%.

THE CHOPPER: Full-Body Workout

Image credit: ChopFit

Endorsed by NBA and NFL athletes, THE CHOPPER is a unique way to get a full-body workout. The axe-like device lets you adjust the weight at the tip so when you swing it, it tenses different muscles throughout your body. It's a simple way to get a comprehensive workout.

Get THE CHOPPER for $119.99 (Reg. $139), a savings of 13%.

ABXCORE: Ab Machine with Virtual Trainer

Image credit: ABXCore

Meet the smartest way to get an ab workout. With ABXCORE, you can sculpt your abs in just seven minutes a day, no matter where you are. It isolates different muscle groups via different positions and comes with a virtual trainer to help you maximize the machine's power.

Get the ABXCORE: Ab Machine with Virtual Trainer for $136.95 (Reg. $179), a savings of 23%.

BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym

Image credit: BodyBoss

This minimalist gym raised more than $1.7 million on Kickstarter and Indiegogo because the portable setup simulates thousands of dollars worth of gym equipment for less than $200. If you need a personal trainer to get motivated, you can even access live and recorded training sessions online whenever you'd like.

Get the BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym for $179.

Costway Exercise Bicycle

Image credit: Costway

Looking for a budget-friendly alternative to Peloton? This magnetic resistance-powered bike fits compactly in any home and lets you get a tough cardio workout in whenever you'd like. (You can even use the Peloton app!)

Get the Costway Exercise Bicycle for $314.99 (Reg. $399), a savings of 21%.

SuperFit 2.25HP Electric Treadmill

Image credit: Costway

Not quite done with work when you get home? Jump on the treadmill to read through those final memos. This lightweight treadmill offers app control for a more personalized running experience.

Get the SuperFit 2.25HP Electric Treadmill for $484.99 (Reg. $729), a savings of 33%.

