10 Healthy Ways to Blow Off Steam and Alleviate Stress
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Ligament Stretching Yoga Support Strap
Sometimes the best way to deal with a tough day is just to go through a relaxing yoga routine. With this strap, you'll get even deeper stretches and get more into your body so you can separate from the anxieties of your day-to-day.
Get the Ligament Stretching Yoga Support Strap for $19.99 (Reg. $39), a savings of 49%.
Costway Wall Mounted Pull Up Bar
Pull ups are a great way to blow off steam while building stronger shoulders and arms. Set this bar up on any wall and start pumping. Before you know it, you'll forget why you were even frustrated in the first place.
Get the Costway Wall Mounted Pull Up Bar for $42.99 (Reg. $89), a savings of 52%.
Actigun: Percussion Massager
Tense? Relieve tension, aches, and pains that build up from stressful work-days or tough workouts with this handheld massage gun. It has an integrated smart chip that actually reacts to your muscles to dispense the perfect amount of pressure.
Get the Actigun: Percussion Massager for $54.99 (Reg. $199), a savings of 72%.
ABLE: Advanced Bodyweight Leverage Equipment
If you've ever done a plank, you know just how much stronger you can become by working with just your bodyweight. ABLE goes above and beyond, helping you get extreme bodyweight workouts by positioning yourself in unique ways.
Get the ABLE: Advanced Bodyweight Leverage Equipment for $84.99 (Reg. $109), a savings of 22%.
TorroBand: Powerful Resistance Band Trainer
The weather is getting nicer and you can run through a powerful workout at the park with TorroBand. This resistance band trainer provides four bands with resistance up to 350lbs. They come with attachments for your ankles so you can do a wide range of exercises using resistance and your bodyweight.
Get TorroBand for $114.99 (Reg. $199), a savings of 42%.
THE CHOPPER: Full-Body Workout
Endorsed by NBA and NFL athletes, THE CHOPPER is a unique way to get a full-body workout. The axe-like device lets you adjust the weight at the tip so when you swing it, it tenses different muscles throughout your body. It's a simple way to get a comprehensive workout.
Get THE CHOPPER for $119.99 (Reg. $139), a savings of 13%.
ABXCORE: Ab Machine with Virtual Trainer
Meet the smartest way to get an ab workout. With ABXCORE, you can sculpt your abs in just seven minutes a day, no matter where you are. It isolates different muscle groups via different positions and comes with a virtual trainer to help you maximize the machine's power.
Get the ABXCORE: Ab Machine with Virtual Trainer for $136.95 (Reg. $179), a savings of 23%.
BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym
This minimalist gym raised more than $1.7 million on Kickstarter and Indiegogo because the portable setup simulates thousands of dollars worth of gym equipment for less than $200. If you need a personal trainer to get motivated, you can even access live and recorded training sessions online whenever you'd like.
Get the BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym for $179.
Costway Exercise Bicycle
Looking for a budget-friendly alternative to Peloton? This magnetic resistance-powered bike fits compactly in any home and lets you get a tough cardio workout in whenever you'd like. (You can even use the Peloton app!)
Get the Costway Exercise Bicycle for $314.99 (Reg. $399), a savings of 21%.
SuperFit 2.25HP Electric Treadmill
Not quite done with work when you get home? Jump on the treadmill to read through those final memos. This lightweight treadmill offers app control for a more personalized running experience.
Get the SuperFit 2.25HP Electric Treadmill for $484.99 (Reg. $729), a savings of 33%.
Prices subject to change.