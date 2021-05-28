Balancing Your Worklife

Create Habits, Reinforce Routines, and Budget With One of These Life Journals

These journals and workbooks can help you find balance.
Next Article
Create Habits, Reinforce Routines, and Budget With One of These Life Journals
Image credit: Habit Nest

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Being an entrepreneur is difficult. Between running a company and balancing your personal obligations, things are bound to get lost in the stack. Whether you miss a bill payment, forget a kid's event, or just have trouble getting to sleep every night, a life that lacks balance makes it hard for you to be at your best in any aspect.

Habit Nest understands that lives need balance and they produce products to help you find that balance. Check out some of their offerings below.

The Habit Nest Daily Planner

The Habit Nest Daily Planner
Image credit: Habit Nest

Get the most out of every day. This daily planner is an undated, six month long daily planner that offers a fresh design and layout for scheduling your day, starting your day with intention, and ending each day with positive and reflection.

Get The Habit Nest Daily Planner for $23.99 (Reg. $28), a savings of 16%.

Budgeting Sidekick Journals (Volumes 1 & 2)

Budgeting Sidekick Journals (Volumes 1 & 2)
Image credit: Habit Nest

Budgeting is hard for everyone, especially when you're doing it for your family and a business. This journal series helps you create a concrete plan for managing your finances and holds you accountable to your budgeting goals. It comes with a 5-month journal and a one-year journal, and offers daily thought-provoking, informative, actionable content to help you build a better relationship with money. Each journal features monthly prep, daily tracking, and monthly reconciliation to hold you accountable.

Get the Budgeting Sidekick Journals (Volumes 1 & 2) for $31.99 (Reg. $39.99), a savings of 19%.

Sleep & Evening Routine Sidekick Journal

Sleep & Evening Routine Sidekick Journal
Image credit: Habit Nest

Sleep is crucial to your success. But so is an intentional evening routine. This journal provides you with resources to get into an evening routine that fits your life so you can get great sleep every single night. It has a daily tracking system that lets you set and track your sleep targets, and improve your sleep and your quality of life.

Get the Sleep & Evening Routine Sidekick Journal for $23.99 (Reg. $28), a savings of 17%.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Social Media Books
Through 5/27/21, save on our collection of recommended social media books, including:
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
  • And more
Save 60% Today
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Balancing Your Worklife

5 Benefits of Putting Off Your Responsibilities Sometimes

Balancing Your Worklife

6 Ways to Be More Productive by Working Less

Innovation Now

A Structured Day Can Keep Wasted Time at Bay