The Best Massage Guns of 2021

As the U.S. begins to reopen its doors, inside and out, fitness is at the top of everyone’s minds. Whether you’re looking to shave off the few extra pounds you put on during quarantine or you simply want to do better by your heart and mind, running outside and going to the gym can be cathartic activities to pass the time — but they can also wear you down.

It should come as no surprise that one of the side effects of working out consistently is often joint pain and muscle tension. And while there are a number of at-home remedies for these problems, studies show the best guns can increase your range of motion as well as enhancing muscular flexibility by employing a treatment known as percussive therapy to alter the body’s soft tissue.

But how do you determine which is the right massage gun for you? After thoroughly reviewing the options, we’ve ranked the best massage gun choices below to make your decision easier, no matter where your budget falls.

Best Massage Gun Overall: Hydragun ($299)

While it might not be the first brand that comes to mind when selecting a gun, Hydragun puts its competitors to shame with top-rated specs including six speed settings up to 3,200 revolutions per minute (RPM) and a six-hour battery life on a single charge. It also happens to be pretty lightweight at only 2.3 pounds. Moreover, the Hydragun is proven to be quieter than one of its closest rivals, the Theragun G3 Pro.

Best Massage Gun on Amazon: Theragun Prime ($299)

The fourth-gen version of what is by and large the most well-known gun brand, Theragun Prime represents its most silent iteration yet. With five choices of speeds ranging from 1,750 to 2,400 RPM, the Prime includes five closed-cell foam attachments out of the box, allowing you to tailor its impact to your own personal comfort levels.

Best Budget Massage Gun: Vivreal LY-651A ($40)

The best affordable gun doubles as the best massage gun under $150 — and it generally retails for well below the $150 mark. While the Vivreal LY-651A does weigh significantly more than many of its competitors at almost 3 pounds, it offers the best bang for your buck, thanks to its six swappable massage nodes, 100-minute battery life, and six speed options.

Best LifePro Massage Gun: LifePro Sonic ($95)

Sometimes you know what brand you want but the exact model eludes you. In the case that brand turns out to be Lifepro, the company’s Sonic handheld percussion massage gun is our weapon of choice. Despite its midrange price, it punches way above the belt, with five pressure settings, eight massage heads, and up to three hours of battery life.

Best Lightweight Massage Gun: Ekrin Athletics Bantam Mini ($150)

Need a gun that’s easy to take on the go? Endorsed by health care experts, Ekrin Athletics’ Bantam Mini weighs a mere 1.1 pounds and measures just 8.5 x 8.07 x 2.99 inches, lending itself to a truly portable design. What’s more, it comes with a USB-C charger, too, which you can hook up to your laptop for a quick, convenient power-up while out and about.

Best Corded: Wahl Deluxe ($49)

Famous for its clippers and nose hair trimmers, you might not expect a high-quality gun from Wahl, but it’s true: if you don’t care about wireless functionality, the Wahl Deluxe is the best corded massage gun on the market. Compounded with a 3,350 maximum RPM and a variable speed dial, it’s one of the more versatile choices you can make.

Best for Kids: Homedics Ribbit ($9)

Though not technically a “gun” per se, the Homedics Ribbit is a kid-friendly handheld massager that shares much of its technology with other contenders on this list. Powered by standard AAA cell batteries (included in the box), it’s totally wireless and distributes its vibration capabilities across four nodes. But most importantly, it lights up.