9 Products That Can Help You Work From Anywhere This Summer

Electric Smart Mug Warmer

During the Covid-19 pandemic, most Americans began working from home. Now, as the pandemic subsides and the world opens up, many Americans don't want to return to work . Fortunately, entrepreneurs have a little more flexibility about whether or not to re-open the office. If you'd rather spend the summer working from coffee shops or on vacation, you can certainly do that. We've rounded up a series of tools that can help you be more productive and efficient, no matter where you're working.

Keep your coffee or tea at the precise temperature you like it with this clever warmer. Just program the temperature you'd like to enjoy your beverage, and this warmer will automatically heat up to keep it delicious.

LampPlus: 3-in-1 Lamp, Phone Charger & Clock With Thermostat

Get more from your desk at home with this clever combo lamp. The slim LED lamp doubles as a Qi wireless charger for your smartphone and comes with a built-in clock, calendar, alarm, and thermometer to show you the temperature room. It's one slim device to cover several different functions.

EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner + Cartridge

It's getting hot out there and it's more expensive than ever to keep yourself cool. Find a budget-friendly solution in the EvaChill EV-500. This personal air conditioner uses natural evaporative cooling to remove moisture from the air, lowering the temperature quickly.

Work From Home Kit

Videoconferencing all summer long? The Pictar Work From Home Kit upgrades your home workspace and sets you up for high-quality video calls anywhere you go. The kit includes a smart lens wide angle camera, a smart light, and a telescopic phone stand to allow you to make better-lit, better-staged video calls.

OMNIA Q3 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Power Adapter

Streamline your charging needs with this single charging station that's ideal for Apple products and Qi-compatible devices. It comes with dual charging standards for Apple and Android and has a 24W fast wall charger with US/EU/UK travel plugs, making it useful for business travelers. Plus, there's a foldable Apple Watch charging pad, too.

DuoTurbo 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot with Complimentary 9GB Data

Get online literally anywhere with this mobile hotspot. DuoTurbo offers SIM-free portable WiFi that can handle any cluttered or diverse environment without roaming charges. Enjoy secure internet seamlessly on the road, in a park, or anywhere else you wouldn't be able to find internet otherwise.

UPERFECT 15.6" Portable Monitor

Designed for creators, this portable monitor lets you stream content, play games, or add additional workspace to your workflow with ease. It delivers extraordinary FHD 1920x1080 resolutions with zero distortion and sharp image quality. It even has built-in quad speakers so you can connect your phone or laptop via Type-C, Mini HD, PD, and micro USB ports and enjoy content how it was intended to be enjoyed.

Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

This innovative Indiegogo-funded laptop accessory allows you to bring a multi-monitor setup anywhere you go. Just plug the TRIO into your laptop and you'll have a second screen to stay organized, take calls, and more. It's compatible with any Mac, Linux, Chrome, and Android device via USB connection.

Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware

Funded on Indiegogo, Deeper Connect Nano is a decentralized VPN and firewall solution that delivers elite security for a one-time price. The serverless and distributed system keeps your data from being logged, leaked, hacked, or even subpoenaed while the 7-layer firewall secures your entire home or business network. Plus, it blocks ads and trackers while monitoring web traffic for a cleaner browsing experience.

