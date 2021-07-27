The Best 4-Bike Hitch Racks of 2021

July 27, 2021 5 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Finding the right bike and equipment can be an investment in time and money, and trying to fit in the trunk of a vehicle can be challenging, especially when traveling with a group of riders and multiple bikes. Choosing the right hitch mount bike rack can keep bikes secure in transit while being easier to manage and freeing up space in the trunk for other cargo. With the rack making it simpler to pack and carry bikes, logistical challenges won't distract from an enjoyable ride.

Hitch mount bike racks have several advantages over other types of car racks for bikes. Unlike trunk racks, they can carry up to four bikes depending on the model, and they don't require lifting bikes above the vehicle like roof racks do. Many hitch mount rack models can carry four bikes, and there are even more options that can expand their capacity to four with an adapter. The two basic hitch mount styles are hanging and platform racks. Hanging racks tend to be more budget-friendly, as well as lighter weight. Platform racks are sturdier and more flexible in terms of the bike styles they can accommodate. The right style of hitch mount rack depends on the type of bike, as well as the type of vehicle it will be attached to.

There are many bike racks on the market, and identifying the high-quality options that can carry four bikes can be overwhelming. These are the best 4-bike hitch racks available this year.

Best Overall: Thule T2 Pro ($700)

The Thule T2 Pro is a pricey but excellent option for serious cyclists. It holds two and up to 60 pounds, which can be doubled with an add on. It is well made with the highest quality materials so it will hold up throughout years of use.

This platform style bike rack is easy to install and does not require separate tools to set up. It features a locking cable that keeps bikes secure and retracts to stay out of the way when it's not being used. The design keeps bikes separated to prevent damage and ensure they remain stable while driving, and is adjustable to fit a range of different bike sizes. The bike rack also has an easy to use tilt feature to enable access to the trunk of the vehicle with the rack still attached. However, the T2 Pro is quite heavy and therefore not safe to use on trailers.

Best Hitch Mount: Yakima RidgeBack Tilt-Away ($349)

The Yakima RidgeBack Tilt-Away is another all-around excellent option at a substantially lower cost than the Thule. This hanging style model requires no assembly, and can be easily attached and detached from the vehicle by simply turning a knob. The knob also has a lock and keys for extra security. The rack has a tilt lever for access to the trunk and a built-in bottle opener for post-ride beverages. The anti-sway cradles prevent from bumping into each other and have a soft lining to keep the cradles themselves from scratching the bikes.

Best for the Money: Allen Sports Deluxe ($120)

For a solid budget-friendly option, Allen Sports Deluxe hitch rack comes in at a much more affordable $120 and holds four without needing an add on. This hanging style rack has a max weight capacity of up to 140 pounds, a powder coated finish makes it durable and weatherproof. It is very easy to install and has folding arms so the rack can stay on the vehicle when not in use without adding too much bulk. The rack folds flat for compact storage and it’s just as easy to uninstall as it is to set up.

Best for RVs: Curt 18065 ($403)

For cyclists who like to take along on their RV trips, the Curt 18065 is a great option. It has tapered arms that make it easy to fit different sized bikes together without their handlebars getting in the way of one another. This bike rack has an especially high carrying capacity of up to five bikes and a total of 225 pounds. It also features an anti-rattle pin that minimizes swaying, and built-in reflectors to ensure clear visibility for other drivers. Curt's bike rack mount also offers well designed features for convenience, like easy setup, collapsible arms for easy storage, and a vertical tilt arm to allow access to the back of the RV without removing the rack.

Best for SUVs: Kuat NV Base 2.0 ($598)

Image credit: Kuat

The Kuat Racks NV Base 2.0 is a sturdy option that holds up to 120 pounds, and another 80 pounds and two with the add-on. The rack's adjustable cradles fit most bikes, and it has both a hitch lock and cable locks to keep bikes secure. It attaches to an SUV's hitch simply and with no tools required. The NV Base 2.0 has an especially user-friendly tilt system that can be operated with a foot to allow easy hands-free access to the back of the SUV. Finally, its powder coat finish ensures durability through years of use in any kind of weather conditions.

Best for Mountain Bikes: Hollywood Racks HR1400 Sport Rider SE ($600)

Image credit: Hollywood Racks

Carrying four mountain requires a sturdy platform rack, and Hollywood Racks' HR1400 Sport Rider SE is up to the challenge. It holds up 200 pounds total, so up to 50 pounds per bike, and its wheel trays are adjustable for up to 3-inch tires. The rack can be set up easily without any tools. It offers a lever that tightens around the vehicle hitch to eliminate any swaying while driving and padded hooks that hold bikes securely in place without scratching them. The HR1400 Sport Rider is a pricey option, but worthwhile for riders who need to transport bulkier bikes. The other downside to be aware of is that the rack is fairly large and not conveniently shaped for storage.