By Entrepreneur Staff

On Wednesday, May 28th at 2 PM ET, the Found of Ollyball, Joe Burke, joins us in our next Entrepreneur+ Subscriber-Only Event!

In this exclusive event, Joe will reveal how he built his brand without big investors or expensive ads — and walk away with actionable strategies to start your own.

From saying no to Shark Tank (twice) to selling over 3 million units of a product developed at the kitchen table, Joe Burke's journey with Ollyball is packed with lessons for entrepreneurs at every stage.

Key Takeaways:

  • How to generate massive publicity without spending on ads

  • The storytelling patterns that make your brand unforgettable

  • Why saying "no" can be your greatest strategic move

  • The mindset that helped Joe push through doubt and unfair setbacks

This event is only for Entrepreneur+ subscribers

About the Speaker:

Joe Burke invented and holds two Utility Patents for Ollyball®, Winner of a Toy of the Year and seven national and international awards. Burke founded the company for his family in 2019 and Ollyball has grown to the #1 Indoor Play Ball in America. Ollyball has been featured on the National CBS Morning Show, is available at major retail stores across 12 countries, and has made eight live appearances on QVC.


Burke is the former Brand Director of Disney Stores and VP at Goodwill Industries, but started his first company at the age of 21 on a borrowed card table and metal chair. Hylan Scholarship recipient at the Rochester Institute of Technology, New York, and NCAA athlete. Husband to Ellen Burke, an Autism and Behavioral Specialist, and father of their three children.

Extra Credit: Coached his kids in five sports, wrote a book in 46 hours on a train, and appeared in 25 films and TV shows in a former life

