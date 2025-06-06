Founder's syndrome can strain interoffice relationships and prompt disengagement and high turnover rates, but its risks can be overcome and mitigated with the right intervention.

When Thomas Keown founded his nonprofit, Many Hopes, dedicated to rescuing children from injustice, he had a mission and a clear vision of how to get it started.

Keown poured himself into this mission with his whole heart, bringing energy and passion to its critical early stage that only a founder can offer and this catapulted the organization's early success. It quickly grew from two staff members and a $1 million budget to six staff members and a $5 million budget.

Over time, however, this founder-driven work model can transition from a strength to a pain point. A rapidly growing international organization is more than any individual can — or should — shoulder alone. As the demands on Keown escalated along with Many Hopes' success, the organization's evolution demanded that his role evolve too.

Keown did not know how to let go of being the visionary, the strategist and the doer at the same time. This condition — known as founder's syndrome — can be easy to diagnose from the outside-in, but is far more challenging to face and address for the founder themselves. If not addressed, founder's syndrome can strain interoffice relationships and prompt disengagement and high turnover rates. It can also cause financial instability as well as mission drift, which occurs when outdated strategies veer the organization off its original mission.

Many founders of nonprofits and corporations alike have commitment and passion. Perhaps you also share the challenge of having to redefine your presence as the organization's leader and find ways to redefine your role and make space for team members to share the load: accountability and success alike. For Keown, the support of a coach proved a powerful support to take it on.

While founder's syndrome creates challenges — symptoms might include micromanaging day-to-day tasks, struggling to adapt to changes, guarding resources and making decisions without others' input — it can be successfully managed.

Here are three ways to overcome it and mitigate its effects:

1. Take small steps

It can be hard to let go of control at first, so start slow by delegating a low-stakes project and trusting a team member to manage it. When making decisions for how to delegate, consider who has the judgment and skills to complete a task (even if you don't feel the trust yet). Once this person has gained command of the task and proven themselves, you will have more time and energy to focus on other tasks and get more done.

2. Establish checks and balances

Most founders believe they know their business best. But they may be putting limits on potential growth when they reject – subtly or overtly – new thinking or leadership styles. Build a balanced and diverse workforce — one person should not oversee everything! Ensure that your decisions require input from others – your board, partners or your staff. Structure strategically so that everyone understands and abides by an agreed-upon decision-making process.

Good leaders don't try to have all the answers — they understand that diverse opinions and new skills may be necessary for the organization to keep thriving as it grows. Reframe your thinking: You are not losing control, but rather sharing control.

3. Plan for change

Regardless of your age or the longevity of your organization, embracing the mindset of succession will help you to think beyond yourself and build trust among stakeholders for your organization's long-term success. Leaders who value longevity should build co-leads who can continue operations in any unexpected event. It's a disservice to your company if you are the only one capable of driving its success.

Overcoming founder's syndrome starts now

Every entrepreneur wants their organization to grow. If you are finding yourself managing more tasks than you are able to, or taking on tasks that don't align with your role, consider engaging a coach to identify your blind spots, delegating a small task to a trusted colleague and encouraging your team to express their viewpoints. Activate your teams to become an extension of yourself and learn to trust that they will uphold your vision.

The vision originated with you, the courage to make it happen began with you and the execution is best done if you surround yourself with highly capable and creative people. Let them shine so they make your vision shine!

