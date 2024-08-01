Get All Access for $5/mo

He Started a Business on the Side of the Road. Then He Did 'the Scariest Thing Ever' — and Got $200,000 From Barbara Corcoran. Jeremy Carlson, founder and CEO of Crispy Cones, was inspired to recreate a sweet treat after visiting the Czech Republic.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Crispy Cones scaled from a side-of-the-road startup to a booming franchise.
  • The business is relying on a simplified franchising strategy as it plans for 100 new locations next year.

When Jeremy Carlson, the 27-year-old founder and CEO of Crispy Cones, served on a mission trip for his church in the Czech Republic, he tried a unique treat for the first time: Trdelník, a street pastry typically filled with ice cream, spreads and fruits that dates back to the 19th century. "I decided to bring this treat back to the United States," Carlson tells Entrepreneur.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Crispy Cones. Kaitlyn Carlson, left; Barbara Corcoran, center; Jeremy Carlson, right.

A student at Brigham Young University at the time, Carlson attended classes during the day and attempted to recreate the dessert in his aunt's kitchen at night. It took Carlson about six months experimenting with recipes "through the night all the way to 3 or 4 a.m." until he got it right and was ready to sell. At that point, in 2018, he opened up shop out of a canopy tent on the side of the road, selling grilled dough cones stuffed with spread and fresh fruits.

Related: He Started an 'Accidental' Business at 25 With Just $2,000 — Then Gave His Product to the Pope: 'Anyone Can Be an Entrepreneur'

As the business continued to grow, Carlson needed to expand his operation — so he designed a trailer and had it built in China. That was "the turning point" for Crispy Cones, Carlson says, as he began adding gourmet soft serve ice cream inside the dough cone.

"We were figuring out how to build this business without getting into lots of debt."

When Crispy Cones outgrew that trailer, Carlson and his wife, Kaitlyn, who serves as the company's chief marketing officer, went on to open two small storefronts, one in Logan, Utah and another in Carlson's hometown of Rexburg, Idaho, during their first year of marriage. It was a very stressful period, Carlson admits, as the couple bootstrapped the venture entirely "on a college budget."

"We had other jobs, other businesses," Carlson says. "We were filming weddings, taking wedding pictures for other couples. We were figuring out how to build this business without getting into lots of debt or having to raise money."

"We just believe in manifesting our future. You say it, you believe [it], [and] you can do it."

Another significant chapter began for Crispy Cones one night when the Carlsons watched an episode of Shark Tank, looked at each other and wondered, Why can't that be us? "We believe in manifesting our future," Carlson says. "You say it, you believe [it], [and] you can do it."

So the couple submitted their application, and three months later, they received a call from the casting crew with an offer to appear on the show. Then, after six months of preparation with producers, the Carlsons were ready to face the judges in September 2022; the episode aired on March 17, 2023.

Related: These Sisters Who Just Struck a Major Deal on 'Shark Tank' Reveal How They Caught Producers' Attention During the Application Process

Image Credit: Courtesy of Shark Tank/Crispy Cones

Despite the thorough rehearsal, Carlson says that standing before the judges, "some of the most influential business people of our era," was "the scariest thing I've ever done." They knew their pitch inside and out, but they had to answer the judges' questions on the fly. By the end of the session, the "only Shark that really believed" in the business was Barbara Corcoran. She offered to invest $200,000 for 20% equity.

"That taught me to stretch the dollar and value the dollar as an entrepreneur."

Following a six-month period of due diligence, the deal closed in January 2023. Crispy Cones had raised money for the first time, but the business's scrappy history stuck with Carlson — and what had once been its greatest challenge became its greatest strength.

"That taught me to stretch the dollar and value the dollar as an entrepreneur," Carlson says. "So when I see these other companies raising millions of dollars, I don't think the founders really appreciate or value the dollar."

Related: Shark Tank's Most Successful Brand of All Time Wasn't Even Supposed to Be a Business at First. Here's How It Became One With $1 Billion in Lifetime Revenue.

After the Shark Tank appearance, "publicity was huge" and "the money was great," but Carlson says the partnership with Corcoran was the best part of the deal. "Her expertise, mentorship [and] connections, just having her part of our team as an asset and as an owner, has changed the whole face of our company," Carlson says.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Crispy Cones

"I've always thought that responsible franchising was genius for both parties involved."

With Corcoran's help, Crispy Cones has continued to grow. The company opened four more stores alongside its original two in Provo, Utah; Chandler, Arizona; Tempe, Arizona; and Orlando, Florida, with additional locations coming soon. What's more, franchising is the company's next big frontier: It sold 54 new franchise locations nationwide this year and plans to open 100 locations in 2025.

"I've always thought that responsible franchising was genius for both parties involved," Carlson says. "The concept should only be [franchised] if it's a simplified process where it's easily replicated within the brand. So, for example, big restaurants with like 30 different things on their menu — that would be very hard to franchise. For our concept, it's such a simple product, and we have dummied down the whole process [so much] that we have franchisees willing to do five to 10 units In the next three to four years."

Additionally, Carlson says that one of the best parts of responsible franchising is giving other people the opportunity to become entrepreneurs and start their own businesses.

Related: 8 Steps to Start a Small Business From Scratch

Starting a business can be tough, especially in the food and beverage industry. Carlson admits that loneliness often goes hand in hand with entrepreneurship. His advice is to keep pushing forward anyway — because you never know when that next big break might be around the corner.

"Being able to overcome hardships alone is one of the most valuable characteristics you can learn as an entrepreneur," Carlson says. "Entrepreneurs are a totally separate breed than the average American who's going to a 9-5. There's no security. It's all risk, and you're risking your time, money and life. So understand that it's okay to be on a lonely path for a time, and it's normal to feel that way — but it's worth it every single time."

This article is part of our ongoing Young Entrepreneur® series highlighting the stories, challenges and triumphs of being a young business owner.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a senior features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

She Started a Business With $2,000 of Personal Savings — Then Grew It to More Than $100 Million Revenue

Nicole Wegman, founder and CEO of Ring Concierge, drew on her experience as a product developer to launch her business.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

These Grandparents Make $10,000 a Month on Their Delivery Side Hustle, With Free Workcations — 'We Hit a Hotel With a Pool'

These seniors started driving for Instacart and Doordash, then added apps from there. Within a few months, the "Gigging Grandparents" had turned a part-time delivery gig into a comfortable living.

By Frances Dodds
Starting a Business

Airbnb and Vrbo Often Have Wildly Different Prices for the Same Listing. This Entrepreneur Built a Platform to Find You the Best Deal.

Tech entrepreneur Justin Gordon discusses his latest venture, HiChee, which is transforming the way people book vacation rentals.

By Dan Bova
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Business Culture

Toxic Workplaces Burn Cash and Crush Morale — 7 Ways to Build a Culture Everyone Wants to Join

Having worked for almost two decades in the hiring industry, here are ways to create a company culture that will retain your top talent, save you money and help your business grow.

By Lesley Pyle
Business News

Mark Cuban Slams Kevin O'Leary on Social Media After TV Appearance: 'Take This Interview Out Behind the Barn'

The two longtime coworkers are filming Season 16 of ABC's "Shark Tank," set to air this fall. It's also scheduled to be Cuban's last.

By Emily Rella