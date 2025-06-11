Here's the exact blueprint she used to leave her W2 job behind and step fully into entrepreneurship.

Two years. That's how long it took me to build a short-term rental business that replaced my six-figure corporate salary and gave me the freedom I craved. But let's be clear — this wasn't some lucky break or overnight win. This was a journey of intentional action. I started with one property, stacked my wins and leaned in every time an opportunity whispered, "Let's go."

When I started, I didn't have it all figured out. I didn't have a five-year plan, a business degree or a crystal-clear vision. What I did have, though, was a gut-deep knowing that I wasn't meant to be stuck in a job that drained me. I wanted freedom — real freedom — and was willing to take small, smart steps to create it. That journey led me to write LIVE BIG, where I share the exact blueprint I used to leave my W2 job behind and step fully into entrepreneurship. And here's the truth: If I can do it, so can you.

The framework that changed my life

I was stuck on a hamster wheel, feeling like I was going nowhere. My lucrative job (which was once a source of pride) felt like a ball and chain, weighing me down. I was working 14+ hour days, crashing into bed every night utterly exhausted and lacking inspiration. I didn't want to keep living this way, so I decided to start investing in real estate.

I pulled together all the savings I could: $50,000. I used that nest egg to buy my first three properties, small condos each purchased for $90,000 (or less) with a mortgage. Once I got started, the idea of living off my real estate, side hustle income sparked excitement in me. To combat the self-doubt monster, I knew I needed to build my business using a clear framework, and this is what I developed:

1. Boss2 Up: Develop the behaviors to achieve the outcome you want, and leverage strategy, skills and systems to get there faster.

I took lessons I learned from my corporate career and applied them to my business. For example, we'd have weekly meetings to review our quarterly goals and break them down into clear, actionable tasks. The following week, we'd repeat the process, always refining and executing the roadmap.

Fast forward a few years, and this same philosophy became the cornerstone of my vacation rental management business. I started holding weekly leadership team meetings — even though I was the only one on the team. I set time aside to review my goals, measure my progress and create action steps to build the infrastructure, systems and processes needed to support a million-dollar operation (even though I didn't have one yet). It wasn't just about checking off tasks — it was about laying the foundation for a scalable, sustainable business from the ground up.

2. Show Up: Master your mindset so you can operate with clarity and confidence.

I started waking up at 4 a.m. to build my dream before clocking in for someone else's. I got myself into rooms with people who were further along than me. I devoured books, articles and podcasts, desperate to understand the intricate workings of my mind and how to rewire it for success.

3. Step Up: Take aligned action, even when it feels stretchy or scary.

Before I left my W2, my schedule was tight — but I made it work. I time-blocked early mornings, evenings and weekends to focus on revenue-generating activities and personal development. No fluff. No scrolling. Just focused execution. I also reinvested any profit into automation and a dream team.

I didn't have all the answers, but I had drive and commitment. And that was enough to turn that initial $50,000 into a real estate portfolio worth more than $2 million.

You don't need a master plan, but you do need a financial runway

Let me save you from one of the biggest mistakes people make: waiting for the perfect plan. If I had waited until I had everything mapped out, I'd still be stuck in that cubicle. Instead, I focused on the next right step. That one property led to purchasing another. Then, managing other people's vacation rentals. Then, coaching and hosting masterminds. Then podcasting. And now, building an empire. Each step allowed me to gain exposure to new audiences. Even better, now my largest revenue stream comes from simply helping others.

Now, just because I didn't have a master plan doesn't mean I leapt without a parachute. I made sure I had six months of savings before walking away from my corporate paycheck. That gave me breathing room to make smart decisions, not desperate ones. If you're serious about building a business, start by mapping your monthly expenses and creating a financial cushion. It'll give you the freedom to build from peace instead of panic.

Give yourself a shortcut

One of the most powerful things I do is what I call "knowledge hacking". It means I constantly ask: Who's already done this — and how can I learn from them?

I was instantly hooked on my new "Airbnb biz," but the reality of running a 24/7 hospitality operation hit me hard, even with just two properties. As a newbie, I didn't have the know-how to thrive. So, I did what any resourceful person would do: I followed Dan Sullivan's Who Not How approach and went searching for my "Who" — someone with the time, experience and expertise I didn't have. I hired my first employee, who took charge of revenue management, guest screening and pretty much everything related to guests. My role? When a repair popped up, I just coordinated with our maintenance guy. Easy-peasy — I could handle that! And I paid her through a revenue share, meaning she got paid when we got bookings, which meant I could afford her from the beginning.

I also invest in books, podcasts, masterminds, coaching, courses and reading excellent publications. The best way to fast-track results is to tap into someone else's experience. Every dollar I've ever spent on education has paid me back tenfold. Success isn't about doing it all yourself. It's about being smart enough to leverage other people's wisdom.

The bottom line

I didn't build a freedom-based business by chance. I built it by getting clear on what I wanted, taking aligned action, and refusing to give up. If you're sitting there wondering if you're meant for more — you are. You don't need all the answers. You just need the courage to start.