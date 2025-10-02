From driveway experiment to NBA training staple, Shoot360 is gamifying basketball and building community hubs across the globe.

Shoot360 is built on a simple concept: meet young athletes where they are. Instead of fighting against technology, embrace it — and adapt it to fit your goals.

The company’s origin story captures this perfectly. One sunny day at founder Craig Moody’s house, he suggested his kids shoot hoops outside. They pushed back, preferring video games.

“There’s always that balance as a parent — pushing kids in sports while making sure they actually enjoy it,” Moody says. “In that moment, I didn’t want to just shut off the game and force them outside. I thought, how can I be creative about getting them into the gym so they want to go?”

That thought sparked an idea: what if he could combine the excitement of video games with the benefits of physical activity? The result was Shoot360, a concept bigger than Moody ever imagined.

Turning training into gaming

“When we first came in, we had a vision,” Moody says. “We wanted to put kids in an immersive video game and get them to compete with each other the same way they do as athletes.”

Since then, Shoot360 has evolved significantly. They’ve added an online multiplayer mode where players can compete both live and asynchronously, vying for the highest shooting scores. The training technology has also advanced with filters that replicate real NBA situations more accurately.

“We wanted to build resources for NBA-level players first, and then figure out how to make it accessible for younger ages,” Moody explains. “At the start, I saw the beachhead market as competitive youth basketball. But as we progressed, I realized how much opportunity there was for people who had stopped playing and only consumed the game by watching.”

Moody likens it to the relationship between pickleball and tennis — a smaller-scale, more accessible version of a beloved sport.

“There are roughly 18 million people playing tennis, and already 40 million playing pickleball,” he says.

To reach this older audience, Shoot360 has started experimenting with shooting leagues. They’re designed to be low-impact, low-risk and high-energy, featuring everything from an AI announcer to on-screen stats tracking scores in real time.

In many ways, it’s the Topgolf of basketball — blending training, competition and entertainment. The only thing missing is food and beverage service.

Professional pedigree

Shoot360’s reach has grown well beyond its NBA roots. The technology is now in 28 professional training facilities and more than 50 franchised locations across North America, Europe, and Asia, with another 50 in the pipeline. The company has set an ambitious goal of 600 sites by 2030.

Closer to home, a new partnership is about to put the brand on the map in New York. When Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment opens its Brooklyn Basketball Training Center this fall, it will be the first youth facility in the tri-state area to feature Shoot360 technology. The project is part of BSE’s broader push to build community-focused spaces that give young players a chance to grow both on and off the court.

Brooklyn Basketball is a joint program between the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty with the mission of spreading the passion for basketball throughout the borough and beyond, making the game as accessible as possible. They currently operate clinics in 200 schools in Brooklyn, with free programming five days a week through the school year.

“We really wanted for a long time to create our own space where we could bring the community in, as opposed to always going to them,” says Marissa Shorenstein, Chief External Affairs Officer at BSE.

Luckily for them, the vacant Modell’s right across the street from Barclays happened to be available.

“If we could turn that into an amazing place for our youth to come together so close to the arena, and somewhere where we could create so many synergies,” Shorenstein says. “So we figured out how to make that happen.”

As part of the collaboration, players and coaches from the Nets, Liberty, and G League Long Island Nets will participate in select programs, attending clinics and tournaments.

“Honestly, we think they’re going to be really excited about it,” Shorenstein says. “We’re thrilled to bring them in, let them have some fun with the technology, compete against each other and just play around with it.”

The sentiment is shared by Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart, who says, “A young Stewie would’ve thought Shoot360 was the coolest thing ever. It would’ve made all those long hours in the gym sharper, smarter, and a different kind of fun.”

Shoot360’s journey is a reminder that the best ideas often come from solving everyday problems. By reimagining a simple moment in his driveway, Moody tapped into a universal need: making sports engaging, social and sustainable in a digital-first world.

Shoot360 has created something that appeals to everyone, from NBA stars to casual players seeking a fun night out. Its expansion into community hubs like Brooklyn shows the model isn’t just about training, but about access, connection, and keeping the game alive for the next generation.