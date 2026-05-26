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Key Takeaways This kind of business demands one thing that accelerators do not teach: the ability to stay focused on a useful product long enough for the compounding effects of retention to do their work.

The invisible business is not a niche strategy. It may be the purest form of entrepreneurship: a problem, a solution, a subscriber who comes back every month because the value is there.

In 2017, I was 20 years old, with no capital and no network. By 2020, the company I had built alone was valued at €900,000, or a little over $1 million, with €585,000 collected. By 2022, the second company I had built alone was valued at €560,000, or just over $650,000, with €90,000 collected.

Not one client meeting. No employees. Costs limited to a few ads and web hosting.

In 2026, I started a third company, Axelle AI, built the same way. The secret is not a secret. It’s a subscription model.

0 to 1 transition

The first mistake of the solo founder is building a complete product before finding a first subscriber. The second is chasing a thousand subscribers before understanding why the first one stayed.

Peter Thiel frames the problem clearly in his book Zero to One: The transition from zero to one is qualitative, not quantitative. It is not a question of volume but a question of perceived value strong enough to trigger a recurring financial commitment.

In my view, for a solo digital product, this transition rests on three variables only: the clarity of the offer, so the user understands within 10 seconds what they are getting; the onboarding friction, since the lower it is, the higher the conversion rate; and the trial period, which does not reduce revenue but reduces perceived risk.

On that last point, the data is clear. According to ChartMogul’s SaaS Conversion Report, free trials that require a credit card upfront convert at 30%, more than five times the rate of those that do not. The mechanism is simple: a trial that mirrors the full paid experience signals confidence in the product. A degraded one signals doubt.

My ads were minimal and direct, built around one clear message and one clear offer. Every landing page had a single conversion button: “buy now,” not “book a call.” The Stripe checkout asked for an email address and nothing else, since the card itself provides all the billing information required by law. I also ran regular trial periods, such as €1 for 7 days, then €29.99 per month, because I had full confidence in the product.

Conversion

Conversion rate is the ratio of visitors to paying customers. This rate is the backbone of the model. In my experience, one conversion point gained is worth more, over time, than a five-figure advertising campaign.

This is where two metrics become essential. Customer acquisition cost (CAC) is what you spend on average to acquire one paying customer, whether through ads, content, time or tools. Lifetime value (LTV) is the total revenue that a customer generates before they cancel. If a subscriber pays €15 per month and stays for 18 months, their LTV is €270. If it costs €5 to acquire them, the ratio is healthy. If it costs €200, the model bleeds.

David Skok, investor at Matrix Partners, established in his research on SaaS metrics that for subscription companies, lifetime value must be at least three times greater than customer acquisition cost, a rule of thumb that has since become an industry standard.

For a model running on minimal ad spending and no employees, CAC approaches zero, which means every euro of LTV is nearly pure margin. In both my companies, all the work was upstream: building a product useful enough that subscribers stayed, and simple enough that they understood its value before leaving.

Retention

A subscription is earned twice: at conversion and at renewal. Most entrepreneurs optimize only for the first.

Monthly churn is the most honest indicator of a product’s health. A rate below 2% in B2C means the product is perceived as essential. Between 2 and 4%, it is useful. Above that, it is optional.

Churn also directly determines LTV. A 2% monthly churn means the average subscriber stays roughly 50 months. A 7% churn cuts that to 14 months. On a €15 per month product, that is the difference between €750 and €210 in LTV per customer, before even touching acquisition costs.

Lincoln Murphy, customer success strategist at Sixteen Ventures, argues that churn is a symptom, not a disease, an indication that something else is wrong, specifically that customers are not achieving their desired outcome. For a solo product with no support team, this means one thing: the product must deliver its promise autonomously. Retention is not a department. It is a design decision made on day one.

Valuation

An asset generating recurring net cash flow, with no employees, no debt, low churn and documented growth, is valued at three to five times its annual net profit in a sale context. That is not ambition; that is arithmetic.

I never thought about valuation on a daily basis. I thought about the product, the conversion rate and the churn. €900,000 in 2020, €560,000 in 2022: These were the consequences of those three obsessions, not their starting point.

Sahil Lavingia, founder of Gumroad, wrote openly about reaching this conclusion after years of chasing venture-scale growth: Running a profitable, growing, low-maintenance software business had felt like failure for years, until he realized the framing itself was wrong. Building a profitable business without outside investors is not a plan B. It is a model in its own right, with its own metrics and its own freedoms.

What it actually demands

No capital. No employees. This kind of business demands one thing that accelerators do not teach: the ability to stay focused on a useful product long enough for the compounding effects of retention to do their work.

The invisible business is not a niche strategy. It may be the purest form of entrepreneurship: a problem, a solution, a subscriber who comes back every month because the value is there. Everything else is noise.