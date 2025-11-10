Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most brands are marketed to sell as many units as possible. But Athletic Nicotine comes with a different playbook. Use less, benefit more.

The company makes low-dose, slow-release nicotine pouches designed to sharpen focus without the smoke or tobacco. Each pouch contains 1.5 milligrams of synthetic, pharmaceutical-grade nicotine. The result is a subtle lift rather than a jolt, a way to stay locked in without overstimulation.

This has made the product popular with some athletes, trainers, and even doctors who see nicotine as a tool for focus rather than a habit to hide. At events like Running Man, the company reported selling out its entire supply within hours.

For founder Jason Winn, that reaction confirmed why he launched the product in the first place. “People want something clean that helps them focus, but they don’t want to feel dependent. That’s what we’re building toward.”

The spark

Jason’s path to Athletic Nicotine started long before the company launched. He played football at Texas Tech, where he was surrounded by teammates and coaches constantly dipping tobacco. He tried it a few times but never liked how it made him feel.

After college, he stayed close to sports and launched a nutrition company, which made plant-based energy bars for endurance athletes. During that time, he noticed that many of the professional athletes he trained with, including NFL veterans and surfers, were using nicotine as part of their routine.

“They’d sneak it mid-workout, look over their shoulder, and toss it back in the drawer,” he says. “These were some of the most disciplined people I knew, but they were buying something at a gas station that made them feel like they had a problem. That didn’t sit right with me.”

Jason started to wonder if there was a better way. He had patented a nicotine toothpick years earlier, and the idea resurfaced as he watched the stigma around nicotine shift. He and his partners, Chris Motley and Dan Victor, saw a chance to reimagine it for a performance-driven audience. Their early brainstorming sessions led to Athletic Nicotine.

The philosophy

Many nicotine products are all about high doses and that deliver quick energy boots, but Athletic Nicotine is deliberately slow and low. Each can contains 1.5 milligram and 3 milligram options. “Less is more when it comes to nicotine,” Winn explains. “Lower doses give you the focus and composure you want without the spike or crash.”

That choice was intentional. “People ask us all the time when we’re going to make a six or a nine milligram,” Winn says. “We tell them there are plenty of brands that do that. That’s just not us.”

The company markets only to adults 21 and over. Their flavors and packaging are designed for adults not kids. “We have to do this responsibly,” Winn says. “That means no youth marketing, and no pretending nicotine is harmless. It’s about balance.”

That level of caution is justified. Studies from 2025 found substances such as formaldehyde, nitrosamines, and chromium in certain nicotine products. Athletic Nicotine is tested through a third-party company Informed Sport, which certifies that it is free from banned substances.

Nicotine is known to be addictive and can cause dependence if used excessively. Winn concedes his product is not for everyone. “We’re not going to go out and try to convince people to use nicotine,” he says. “But for people who want to use low-dose nicotine to perform better and think clearer, we’re here for that.”

The lessons learned

Athletic Nicotine is still a young company, but it has built momentum through word of mouth. Winn says the early response has been encouraging, though it has not come without challenges. Building a nicotine brand that promotes moderation is a delicate balance.

“It’s not an easy category,” he says. “You have to face the stigma, the regulation, and the addiction question head-on. You can’t ignore any of it.”

For Winn, the biggest lesson has been about people. “You can have the perfect idea, but if you have the wrong team, it will fall apart,” he says. “The partners you choose and the values you share are what hold it together when things get tough.”

He’s also come to realize that the company’s core philosophy of slow and low applies to more than just nicotine. In running a business, his mantra is: “Do one thing really well. Keep it clean, keep it honest, and don’t rush to grow faster than you can handle. If it works, people will find you.”

In a business world obsessed with more, Athletic Nicotine is hoping that sometimes the smartest move is less.