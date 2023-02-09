Live Q&A: The Producers of 'Start Up' Explain How to Get Your Business on TV

Ask your questions live to the producers of 'Start Up' on Friday 2/10 at 1:30 pm EST.

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

EntrepreneurTV docuseries Start Up tells the inspiring stories of entrepreneurs who dared to go their own way, overcame obstacles, and launched their dream businesses.

In this live Q&A, the Emmy-nominated host and writer of the show, Gary Bredow, and award-winning producer Jenny Feterovich will discuss what they look for when searching for people and businesses to feature on the series, as well as give tips to anyone hoping to make their own documentary series or feature. Whether you are hoping to be in front of the camera or behind it, this is not to be missed!

Where can I watch?

Watch and stream: YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter

You can watch on your phone, tablet or computer.

What time does it start?

Time: Friday, 2/10 at 1:30p ET

Why should I watch?

The Emmy-nominated creators will be sharing incredible insights for anyone who dreams of having their business featured on TV, or anyone who dreams about making powerful films and videos. None of this is easy, and these battle-tested creators will share the ups and downs they've personally experienced to help you on your journey.

Related: Watch Co-Founder of Netflix Marc Randolph's Latest Success Webinar
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

Entertainment Entrepreneurs Starting a Business Promotion start ups Entrepreneur TV Start Up

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all
Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Business News

Bill Gates Is Reportedly Dating Paula Hurd, Widow of Ex-Oracle CEO

The relationship is reportedly "widely known" among their inner circle, according to a source reported by People.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Meta to Tell Many Managers to Start Coding or Get Out — Here's What Else the 'Flattening' Will Bring

People familiar with the matter said the change will be announced in the coming weeks.

By Amanda Breen

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Real Estate

10 Reasons Why Every Entrepreneur Should Invest in Real Estate

Here are ten ways entrepreneurs can benefit by investing in real estate.

By Lisa Song Sutton

Branding

How to Stand Out as an Entrepreneur by Being Unapologetically You

There's an undeniable power that stems from embracing your individuality, whatever it may be, instead of trying to channel a disconnected-from-reality image of yourself. Here's how you do that!

By Marina Byezhanova