Live Q&A: The Producers of 'Start Up' Explain How to Get Your Business on TV

Ask your questions live to the producers of 'Start Up' on Friday 2/10 at 1:30 pm EST.

EntrepreneurTV docuseries Start Up tells the inspiring stories of entrepreneurs who dared to go their own way, overcame obstacles, and launched their dream businesses.

In this live Q&A, the Emmy-nominated host and writer of the show, Gary Bredow, and award-winning producer Jenny Feterovich will discuss what they look for when searching for people and businesses to feature on the series, as well as give tips to anyone hoping to make their own documentary series or feature. Whether you are hoping to be in front of the camera or behind it, this is not to be missed!

Where can I watch?

Watch and stream: YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter

You can watch on your phone, tablet or computer.

What time does it start?

Time: Friday, 2/10 at 1:30p ET

Why should I watch?

The Emmy-nominated creators will be sharing incredible insights for anyone who dreams of having their business featured on TV, or anyone who dreams about making powerful films and videos. None of this is easy, and these battle-tested creators will share the ups and downs they've personally experienced to help you on your journey.

