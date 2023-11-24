Save $375 on a Lifetime Subscription to an AI-Powered eBook Creator This Black Friday Give the gift of a simple side hustle with this AI-powered eBook creator tool — just $24.97.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Bankrate reports that 39% of Americans have a side hustle. You may think you don't have time for a side gig as you run your own company, but with some help from the power of AI, even the busiest workers can start a lucrative business that creates passive income. And just in time for the biggest sale day of the year, Black Friday, you can snag a lifetime subscription to one of these tools for a steal.

Whether you want to gift yourself the magic of passive income or a loved one, scooping up this lifetime subscription to My AI eBook Creation Pro is a good idea. Though it typically retails for $400, you can get it at a fantastic price drop during our Black Friday sale — just $24.97 — with no coupon code required. But you'll need to act fast — this price only lasts through December 3.

Get ready to embrace the power of artificial intelligence for good! My AI eBook Creation Pro helps you write eBooks — all you need is a good idea. With My AI eBook, you supply a small amount of information — like a project name, category, topic, target audience, tone, language, and the maximum amount of words you'd like per chapter — and this tool spits out a completed eBook draft.

If you've previously been intimidated by AI tech, you'll be happy to know this one is straightforward to use and doesn't require any high-tech knowledge. And once your AI-powered draft is complete, you're free to customize and make the book your own as much as you'd like, then list and let the money roll in.

Snag a lifetime subscription to My AI eBook Creation Pro for just $24.97 during this Black Friday sale, no coupon code required, now through December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Starting a Business E-Books Side Hustle

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

The 5 Essential Elements of a PR Pitch That Will Land

Is there anything new to say about how to write a successful pitch? Maybe not. But this veteran PR pro has a handful of tactics she routinely employs to get client results.

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
Living

These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — And How to Handle Them

It's tempting to put hard discussions off, but procrastinating can make things worse.

By Amanda Breen
Business Solutions

Give Yourself the Gift of an Easier Work Day This Black Friday with Microsoft Office at a Great Price

Enjoy the perks of MS Office for Mac ($49.97) and Windows ($59.97).

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

How to Turn Your Worst Personality Traits Into Strengths, From 6 Founders Who Did It

Everyone is told they're "too much" of something. But for these entrepreneurs, the characteristics they once wished they could change ended up becoming their biggest assets.

By Frances Dodds
Science & Technology

Online Scams Are More Sophisticated Than Ever. Here's How to Shop Safely on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, According to a Cyber Intelligence Expert.

Vice president of intelligence at ZeroFox AJ Nash reveals how the 'spray and pray' approach and rise in social media scams contribute to the threat.

By Amanda Breen
Living

Thanksgiving Is One of Few Paid Holidays U.S. Workers Have Off. They're Not Grateful for Stingy Vacation Policies — and the Breaking Point Is Near.

Joe Mull, a 20-year HR veteran and author of the new book 'Employalty: How to Ignite Commitment and Keep Top Talent in the New Age of Work,' reveals what's at stake.

By Amanda Breen