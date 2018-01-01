Accelerator Programs

The Project Music Accelerator Gives Music-Minded Entrepreneurs a Note-Worthy Education
Ready for Anything

The Project Music Accelerator Gives Music-Minded Entrepreneurs a Note-Worthy Education

The Tennessee-based boot camp program hits all the high notes for industry hopefuls and pulls strings to help them get started.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
The Happiest (Work) Place on Earth: How Disney and Techstars are Helping Entrepreneurs' Dreams Come True
Project Grow

The Happiest (Work) Place on Earth: How Disney and Techstars are Helping Entrepreneurs' Dreams Come True

Disney Accelerator might be the fairy godmother that some aspiring entrepreneurs need.
Brittany Shoot | 4 min read
Learn How to Truly Leverage an Accelerator's Network
Accelerators

Learn How to Truly Leverage an Accelerator's Network

Desire access to C-level players at a Fortune 100 company? New entrepreneurs can gain access to partners, customers, employees and other players to help them build their business well beyond demo day.
David Brown | 4 min read
