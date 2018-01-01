Andreessen Horowitz
Advice
9 Top Venture Capitalists Share Their Best Advice for Entrepreneurs
When it comes to fundraising, it's a good idea to listen to the men and women doling out the dollars.
More From This Topic
Funding
What Do Snoop Dogg, Marc Andreessen and Peter Thiel Have in Common? Reddit, Y'all.
With so much drama in the LBC, somehow, someway, Snoop still keeps coming up with funky-ass investments like every single day.
Angel Investors
Getting Money From an Angel Investor Doesn't Mean His or Her VC Firm Will Invest in Your Company
In fact, it may indicate the opposite.
Sharing Economy
On-Demand Grocery Startup Instacart Raises $44 Million From Big-Name Investors
A cross between Peapod and Uber, Instacart allows customers to select items online from their favorite grocery stores and have them picked up and delivered by locals.
Pitching Investors
This VC Powerhouse Doesn't Want to Hear Your Elevator Pitch
No matter how smart you are or how great you startup idea is, one big investor says the elevator-style pitch doesn't work. Here's why.
Venture Capital
Imgur Finally Says Yes to VC Funding, Accepts $40 Million From Andreessen Horowitz
Imgur has never accepted outside money before, calling former petitions by other venture capitalists a poor fit.
Starting a Business
Under the Radar: 10 Startups to Watch in 2014
Entrepreneur.com partnered with Social Media Week to come up with a list of startups that have potential for a breakout year.
Entrepreneurs
4 Tips for Being a Balanced Entrepreneur -- At Work and at Home
Putting your heart and soul into a startup is what entrepreneurs do. But being awesome doesn't stop when you come home. Here are some suggestions for finding the right balance.