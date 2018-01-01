Case Study
Video Marketing
Research Says This Type of Video Closes More B2B Sales
Here's how getting creative with your approach to case studies can cut out the high-pressure sell.
Industry Research
A Depressing New Study Finds Being Short or Overweight Can Hurt Your Career
Size does matter, as short men and overweight women face the largest backlash.
Marketing
Do Brands Need to 'Speak American'?
Marketers are missing out on a cultural segment of U.S. population called out as the "New Heartland," report says.
Finance
How a Startup Made It During Its First Two Years Without Relying on Investors
With a focus on the product and a few 'lucky' breaks, a mobile app developer dives into fundraising for the '99 percent.'
Online Marketing
5 Extremely Effective Content Marketing Formats
One won't better than the others, so it's important to test them all to find a sweet spot.
Driving Business - Driving Success
Manufacturer Thinks 'Lean' to Cut Waste, Boost Efficiency
This printing company used methods from Toyota to reduce errors and inefficiencies.