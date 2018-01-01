Controversy

Zara Is the Latest Perpetrator of T-Shirt Outrage Thanks to a Gluten-Themed Crop Top
Controversy

Zara Is the Latest Perpetrator of T-Shirt Outrage Thanks to a Gluten-Themed Crop Top

The retailer pulled a shirt that reads: 'Are You Gluten Free?' after it drew mixed reactions.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
After Sexist Comments, Tennis Tournament Chief Raymond Moore Resigns
Resignation

After Sexist Comments, Tennis Tournament Chief Raymond Moore Resigns

His comments on women in tennis were widely denounced, including by Serena Williams and Martina Navratilova.
Reuters | 2 min read
FTC Orders 'Brain Training' Company Lumosity to Pay $2 Million Over Deceptive Advertising Practices
Regulations

FTC Orders 'Brain Training' Company Lumosity to Pay $2 Million Over Deceptive Advertising Practices

'Lumosity simply did not have the science to back up its ads,' said the FTC's director of consumer protection.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Will Genetically Modified Salmon Help Feed the World, or Drive the Species to Extinction?
Food Tech

Will Genetically Modified Salmon Help Feed the World, or Drive the Species to Extinction?

Although the polarizing product likely won't come to market for years, it's already making waves.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
SXSW Festival Cancels Gamer Panels After Threats of Violence
Controversies

SXSW Festival Cancels Gamer Panels After Threats of Violence

'Maintaining civil and respectful dialogue within the big tent is more important than any particular session,' the event's director said in a statement.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Reddit CEO Ellen Pao Issues an Apology for the Direction of the Site
Reddit

Reddit CEO Ellen Pao Issues an Apology for the Direction of the Site

'We screwed up.'
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Under Armour Pulls 'Band of Ballers' T-Shirt After Complaints
Marketing Mistakes

Under Armour Pulls 'Band of Ballers' T-Shirt After Complaints

The shirt featured an image meant to evoke associations with a famous Iwo Jima photograph.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
30 or Older? Sorry, You'll Have to Pay Twice as Much to Use Tinder's New Premium Features.
Tinder

30 or Older? Sorry, You'll Have to Pay Twice as Much to Use Tinder's New Premium Features.

The viral dating app stirs up yet more controversy with its Tinder Plus pricing structure.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
