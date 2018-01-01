Controversy
Controversy
How to Navigate the Murky Waters of Taking a Stand on Social Issues
Use your clout as an entrepreneur to be the change agent you wish to see in the world.
More From This Topic
Controversy
Zara Is the Latest Perpetrator of T-Shirt Outrage Thanks to a Gluten-Themed Crop Top
The retailer pulled a shirt that reads: 'Are You Gluten Free?' after it drew mixed reactions.
Resignation
After Sexist Comments, Tennis Tournament Chief Raymond Moore Resigns
His comments on women in tennis were widely denounced, including by Serena Williams and Martina Navratilova.
Regulations
FTC Orders 'Brain Training' Company Lumosity to Pay $2 Million Over Deceptive Advertising Practices
'Lumosity simply did not have the science to back up its ads,' said the FTC's director of consumer protection.
Food Tech
Will Genetically Modified Salmon Help Feed the World, or Drive the Species to Extinction?
Although the polarizing product likely won't come to market for years, it's already making waves.
Controversies
SXSW Festival Cancels Gamer Panels After Threats of Violence
'Maintaining civil and respectful dialogue within the big tent is more important than any particular session,' the event's director said in a statement.
Marketing Mistakes
Under Armour Pulls 'Band of Ballers' T-Shirt After Complaints
The shirt featured an image meant to evoke associations with a famous Iwo Jima photograph.
Tinder
30 or Older? Sorry, You'll Have to Pay Twice as Much to Use Tinder's New Premium Features.
The viral dating app stirs up yet more controversy with its Tinder Plus pricing structure.