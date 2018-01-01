direct selling
Ecommerce
How Two Friends Disrupted the Cashmere Industry, by Doing What Nobody Else Would
The founders behind Naadam took out the middleman in the cashmere world, creating a win-win for the company and the herders.
Entrepreneurs
Meet the Entrepreneurs Who Set Their Sights on Bringing Quality Binoculars to the U.S.
A domestic maker of binoculars takes on the best European optics, one satisfied customer at a time.
Apple
Apple Says It Has No Plans to Sell Mobile Services Directly to Consumers
The company denied reports that it was testing a so-called mobile virtual network operator.
Connected Entrepreneur
Direct Selling Goes Social, Retools for Millennial Generation
Chantel Waterbury, founder of jewelry company Chloe and Isabel, talks about why she's putting her brand in the hands of 'social retailers'.