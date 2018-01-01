Engineers

More From This Topic

5 Ways to Keep Your Engineering Talent From Jumping Ship
Employee loyalty

5 Ways to Keep Your Engineering Talent From Jumping Ship

Loyalty can't be bought but it can be cultivated by a company culture that respects people and values their contributions.
Michael Hughes | 4 min read
Need a Software Engineer? Here's How Much You Can Expect to Pay. (Infographic)
Infographics

Need a Software Engineer? Here's How Much You Can Expect to Pay. (Infographic)

Consider this your salary guide for computer wizards.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
5 Powerful Poker Tips That Shaped an Engineer Turned Executive
Leadership Qualities

5 Powerful Poker Tips That Shaped an Engineer Turned Executive

A tech professional was not picking up on essential people cues. Playing cards cured him.
Peter S. Cohan | 5 min read
Deliver Software Quickly, While Boosting Your IT Staff's Productivity
Software

Deliver Software Quickly, While Boosting Your IT Staff's Productivity

Continuous delivery allows companies to deploy smaller sets of features more frequently.
Andi Gutmans | 5 min read
How to Hire the Absolute Best Talent for Tech Jobs
Recruiting

How to Hire the Absolute Best Talent for Tech Jobs

Recruiting has become increasingly vital as companies compete to find engineers and IT staffers.
Allyson Willoughby | 4 min read
How Thinking Like a Hacker Will Grow Your Business
Growth Strategies

How Thinking Like a Hacker Will Grow Your Business

While developers are being sought out to help scale a business, many entrepreneurs could apply an engineer's mindset to help grow their own.
Dan Pickett | 5 min read
Team 'Ban Bossy' or Not: 3 Reasons Why Hiring Women In Tech Grows Business.
Women Entrepreneurs

Team 'Ban Bossy' or Not: 3 Reasons Why Hiring Women In Tech Grows Business.

As of late, there has been a lot of news about female employees at startups. Here are a few reason to get women on board.
Rebecca Miller-Webster | 5 min read
Facebook to Hold Its First Developer Conference Since 2011
Conferences

Facebook to Hold Its First Developer Conference Since 2011

The conference, to be held in San Francisco on April 30, will focus on the development of mobile apps.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
The Budweiser Clydesdales Have Some Ad Competition From a Girl Inventor Named Goldie
Marketing

The Budweiser Clydesdales Have Some Ad Competition From a Girl Inventor Named Goldie

GoldieBox, a toy company on a mission to get girls excited about engineering, won a national competition sponsored by Intuit and will be featured in a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Finding the Right Coding Bootcamp for You
Technology

Finding the Right Coding Bootcamp for You

With the coding explosion in full swing, programming bootcamps are popping up everywhere. For those looking to jump head first into the world of coding, here are a few tips on determining the best program for you.
Shereef Bishay | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.