Financial Regulation

More From This Topic

The SEC Is Probing Private Equity Performance Figures
Private Equity

The SEC Is Probing Private Equity Performance Figures

More specifically, the regulator is examining how private equity firms report a key metric of their past performance when they market new funds to investors.
Reuters | 4 min read
Business Is Eager to Embrace Bitcoin But Regulators Are Not
Bitcoin

Business Is Eager to Embrace Bitcoin But Regulators Are Not

Retailers worldwide increasingly see Bitcoin as just another payment method but governments are suspicious it is a rival to currency.
Matt Odell | 4 min read
7 Deadly Sins of Financial Management (Infographic)
Financial Statements

7 Deadly Sins of Financial Management (Infographic)

Minding the books while trying to gather insights from fiscal data is difficult. Update to modern technology. Cloud computing offers answers.
Jeff Epstein | 2 min read
SEC Releases Long-Awaited Rules on Crowdfunding
Finance

SEC Releases Long-Awaited Rules on Crowdfunding

More than a year after President Obama signed the JOBS Act into law, the Commission released rules for regulating equity crowdfunding. Here's what you need to know.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About the Historic Change in General Solicitation Law That Goes Into Effect September 23
Finance

What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About the Historic Change in General Solicitation Law That Goes Into Effect September 23

The 80-year-old ban on private companies advertising their fundraising efforts lifts on Monday, and the industry is largely cautious, waiting for the SEC to hand down more details on how the change will be regulated.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
Bitcoin Companies Subpoenaed Over Regulatory Concerns
Technology

Bitcoin Companies Subpoenaed Over Regulatory Concerns

New York state financial regulators have issued subpoenas asking Bitcoin-related companies for information into whether safeguards are in place to prevent the virtual currency from being used in illegal activities such as money laundering.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read
