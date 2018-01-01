Financial Regulation
News and Trends
Will Equifax Make Money From Its Massive Security Breach?
The company that lost your most sensitive information will, for a fee, protect you from the people who stole it.
Private Equity
The SEC Is Probing Private Equity Performance Figures
More specifically, the regulator is examining how private equity firms report a key metric of their past performance when they market new funds to investors.
Bitcoin
Business Is Eager to Embrace Bitcoin But Regulators Are Not
Retailers worldwide increasingly see Bitcoin as just another payment method but governments are suspicious it is a rival to currency.
Financial Statements
7 Deadly Sins of Financial Management (Infographic)
Minding the books while trying to gather insights from fiscal data is difficult. Update to modern technology. Cloud computing offers answers.
Finance
SEC Releases Long-Awaited Rules on Crowdfunding
More than a year after President Obama signed the JOBS Act into law, the Commission released rules for regulating equity crowdfunding. Here's what you need to know.
Finance
What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About the Historic Change in General Solicitation Law That Goes Into Effect September 23
The 80-year-old ban on private companies advertising their fundraising efforts lifts on Monday, and the industry is largely cautious, waiting for the SEC to hand down more details on how the change will be regulated.
Technology
Bitcoin Companies Subpoenaed Over Regulatory Concerns
New York state financial regulators have issued subpoenas asking Bitcoin-related companies for information into whether safeguards are in place to prevent the virtual currency from being used in illegal activities such as money laundering.