Gap
Gig Workers
Don't Sell Yourself Short in the Gig Economy
Too many solopreneurs and freelancers are mispricing themselves in the labor market. Get out a sharp pencil and get it right.
Retail Businesses
Gap to Close a Quarter of All U.S. Stores, Slash 250 Jobs
The moves are expected to cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars in the short term but lead to annualized savings of $25 million beginning next year.
Minimum Wage
Wal-Mart to Spend $1 Billion Raising Employee Pay to at Least $9 an Hour
Nearly half a million Wal-Mart workers are about to get a raise.
Technology
Gap Raises Minimum Wage as Walmart Mulls a Hike of Its Own
Gap announced that it would increase the minimum hourly rate for stateside employees to $9 in June, and then again to $10 exactly one year later.
Marketing
The Top Marketing Flops of 2010
Some companies are skilled in the art of advertising and branding. Then there are these guys.