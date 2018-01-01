GDPR

More From This Topic

Here's Why Your Inbox Is Filled With Privacy Policy Emails
Privacy Concerns

Here's Why Your Inbox Is Filled With Privacy Policy Emails

Companies around the world have been scrambling to make sure they comply with new laws about what they're allowed to do with user data.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Apple Will Let All Users Download Their Collected Personal Data
Apple

Apple Will Let All Users Download Their Collected Personal Data

European users can do it right now thanks to GDPR.
2 min read
The Very Strong Business Case for Complying With the World's Toughest Data Protection Regulation
Privacy Concerns

The Very Strong Business Case for Complying With the World's Toughest Data Protection Regulation

The EU's General Data Protection Rule is likely to become the gold standard consumers watch for when deciding whom to trust with their data.
Ashwin Krishnan and Kristina Podnar | 8 min read
Forget Third-Party Data. You're Already Missing Out on Most of Your First-Party Data
Customer Research

Forget Third-Party Data. You're Already Missing Out on Most of Your First-Party Data

Use your own customer data about your customers to scale and grow.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
The EU's GDPR: 6 Things Online Business Owners and Marketers Can Do to Prepare
GDPR

The EU's GDPR: 6 Things Online Business Owners and Marketers Can Do to Prepare

Did you know, for example, that cold-emailing, under GDPR, is effectively dead?
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.