IFA
Franchisees
Franchise Industry Resolves California Conflict, Paving the Way for Law Protecting Franchisee Rights
The IFA agreed to drop its opposition to a bill backed by franchisee and labor organizations.
More From This Topic
Franchises
Franchise Industry Not Without Hurdles in 2015
The International Franchise Association predicts a solid 2015 for franchised businesses, though regulatory battles loom.
Franchise
The International Franchise Board Tries to Dig Up Details on Labor Board's 'Joint Employer' Decision
The IFA plans to file a request with the National Labor Relations Board to disclose the reasoning behind deeming franchisors 'joint employers.'
Franchise
Are Minimum-Wage Activists Trying to Kill the Franchise Model in Seattle?
The International Franchise Association claims Seattle's new minimum wage law discriminates against franchisees, and says it's all one labor union's fault.
Minimum Wage
Franchisees Seek Injunction to Halt Minimum-Wage Hike in Seattle
The International Franchise Association filed for an injunction preventing Seattle from enacting the new minimum wage law in its present state.
Minimum Wage
Franchisees Take Action Against Seattle's Minimum Wage Law
Outraged that the new law holds them to stricter rules than small-business owners, franchise owners are fighting back with a lawsuit and full-page ad in the 'Seattle Times.'
Minimum Wage
Seattle Says Franchises Aren't Small Businesses, Forces Them on $15 Wage Fast Track
The International Franchise Association is filing a lawsuit opposing Seattle's plan, which forces franchises to adopt a $15 minimum wage in three years.
GrowthCon
Franchising for Entrepreneurs: An Entrepreneur Growth Conference Panel Preview
From answering "why franchising?" to facing the future of the industry, here's what to expect at Entrepreneur's Growth Conference's franchising panel.
Growth Strategies
Report: Franchise Establishments to Post Biggest Growth Since the Recession
The International Franchising Association predicts that franchise growth and job creation will outpace the wider economy in 2014.
Franchises
Franchise Sector Adds 15,000 Jobs as Growth Continues to Outpace Broader Market (Infographic)
The franchise industry created over 15,000 new jobs in September, according to the ADP National Franchise Report.
Franchises
By the Numbers: A Look at the Franchise Economy (Infographic)
This nifty infographic breaks down the state of the franchise economy in terms of jobs, growth, policy and what to expect in the coming year.