Franchise Industry Not Without Hurdles in 2015
Franchises

Franchise Industry Not Without Hurdles in 2015

The International Franchise Association predicts a solid 2015 for franchised businesses, though regulatory battles loom.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
The International Franchise Board Tries to Dig Up Details on Labor Board's 'Joint Employer' Decision
Franchise

The International Franchise Board Tries to Dig Up Details on Labor Board's 'Joint Employer' Decision

The IFA plans to file a request with the National Labor Relations Board to disclose the reasoning behind deeming franchisors 'joint employers.'
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Are Minimum-Wage Activists Trying to Kill the Franchise Model in Seattle?
Franchise

Are Minimum-Wage Activists Trying to Kill the Franchise Model in Seattle?

The International Franchise Association claims Seattle's new minimum wage law discriminates against franchisees, and says it's all one labor union's fault.
Kate Taylor | 6 min read
Franchisees Seek Injunction to Halt Minimum-Wage Hike in Seattle
Minimum Wage

Franchisees Seek Injunction to Halt Minimum-Wage Hike in Seattle

The International Franchise Association filed for an injunction preventing Seattle from enacting the new minimum wage law in its present state.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Franchisees Take Action Against Seattle's Minimum Wage Law
Minimum Wage

Franchisees Take Action Against Seattle's Minimum Wage Law

Outraged that the new law holds them to stricter rules than small-business owners, franchise owners are fighting back with a lawsuit and full-page ad in the 'Seattle Times.'
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Seattle Says Franchises Aren't Small Businesses, Forces Them on $15 Wage Fast Track
Minimum Wage

Seattle Says Franchises Aren't Small Businesses, Forces Them on $15 Wage Fast Track

The International Franchise Association is filing a lawsuit opposing Seattle's plan, which forces franchises to adopt a $15 minimum wage in three years.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Franchising for Entrepreneurs: An Entrepreneur Growth Conference Panel Preview
GrowthCon

Franchising for Entrepreneurs: An Entrepreneur Growth Conference Panel Preview

From answering "why franchising?" to facing the future of the industry, here's what to expect at Entrepreneur's Growth Conference's franchising panel.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Report: Franchise Establishments to Post Biggest Growth Since the Recession
Growth Strategies

Report: Franchise Establishments to Post Biggest Growth Since the Recession

The International Franchising Association predicts that franchise growth and job creation will outpace the wider economy in 2014.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Franchise Sector Adds 15,000 Jobs as Growth Continues to Outpace Broader Market (Infographic)
Franchises

Franchise Sector Adds 15,000 Jobs as Growth Continues to Outpace Broader Market (Infographic)

The franchise industry created over 15,000 new jobs in September, according to the ADP National Franchise Report.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
By the Numbers: A Look at the Franchise Economy (Infographic)
Franchises

By the Numbers: A Look at the Franchise Economy (Infographic)

This nifty infographic breaks down the state of the franchise economy in terms of jobs, growth, policy and what to expect in the coming year.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
