Interior Design Tips

More From This Topic

Your Workday Is Interrupted Every 11 Minutes. How to Manage Those Distractions.
Ready for Anything

Your Workday Is Interrupted Every 11 Minutes. How to Manage Those Distractions.

This innovative pod was designed to mitigate daily distractions. But you can take simple steps to boost focus in any office.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
This Staging Service Can Make Your House a Hot Property
Franchisees

This Staging Service Can Make Your House a Hot Property

Looks can be deceiving, but using a staging service to have your house look its best can bring big bucks from potential buyers.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
All 100 Employees at This NYC Office Share One Gigantic Desk
Office Furniture

All 100 Employees at This NYC Office Share One Gigantic Desk

'It's actually lower cost than if we had done standard cubicles and desks,' says Benjamin Palmer, chairman of the Barbarian Group, a New York-based creative agency.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Feng Shui and the Successful Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

Feng Shui and the Successful Entrepreneur

Your blank walls are doing nothing for your productivity. Bring these simple principles of feng shui into your office decor.
Lisa Evans
A Retail Extreme Makeover Provides Sweet Rewards
Starting a Business

A Retail Extreme Makeover Provides Sweet Rewards

A Chicago cupcake company's experience offers lessons on renovating an affordable, but neglected retail space.
Gwen Moran | 5 min read
Retail Decor Tips from the Star of 'Tabatha Takes Over'
Starting a Business

Retail Decor Tips from the Star of 'Tabatha Takes Over'

The outspoken business-makeover specialist Tabatha Coffey of Bravo reality show fame dishes on how to keep customers coming back.
Gwen Moran | 5 min read
6 Low-Cost Ideas for an Interior-Design Makeover
Starting a Business

6 Low-Cost Ideas for an Interior-Design Makeover

Does your restaurant or store need a face-lift? Consider these budget-minded tactics from a recent episode of 'Restaurant Impossible.'
Carol Tice
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.