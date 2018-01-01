International Franchise Association
Franchise 500
The Minimum Wage Battle Is Here to Stay
The fight will continue to drag on, state by state and city by city, over the next few years.
More From This Topic
Franchises
Looking to Buy a Franchise? Here's How to Start
If the cookie-cutter franchise model appeals to you, then take these first five steps.
Franchises
Back to Civilian Life, Veterans Try Franchises
Last Veteran's Day, the franchise industry announced a new program for returning soldiers. We catch up on its progress.
Franchises
Franchise Industry to Grow in 2012 -- Report
The coming year will see modest growth for the franchise sector, according to the International Franchise Association's annual forecast for 2012.
Franchises
Facebook Friends Franchises
The social-networking giant joins the International Franchise Association, with plans to appear at the trade group's annual meeting.