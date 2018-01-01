International Franchise Association

Looking to Buy a Franchise? Here's How to Start
If the cookie-cutter franchise model appeals to you, then take these first five steps.
Colleen DeBaise | 4 min read
Back to Civilian Life, Veterans Try Franchises
Last Veteran's Day, the franchise industry announced a new program for returning soldiers. We catch up on its progress.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin
Franchise Industry to Grow in 2012 -- Report
The coming year will see modest growth for the franchise sector, according to the International Franchise Association's annual forecast for 2012.
Catherine Clifford
Facebook Friends Franchises
The social-networking giant joins the International Franchise Association, with plans to appear at the trade group's annual meeting.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin
