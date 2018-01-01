Jon Taffer
Entrepreneurs
'Bar Rescue's' Jon Taffer Isn't Afraid to Call Founders on Their B.S.
The hospitality legend is on a one-man crusade to help entrepreneurs own their failures, get over their hang-ups and succeed.
More From This Topic
Authenticity
Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer: This Is the Key to Authenticity
Authenticity doesn't just come from the business, it comes from the people, too.
Weekly Tips Roundup
How to Sell Experience: Tips from John Sculley, Dylan Lauren and Jon Taffer
Whether you're selling tech, a menu entree or gummy bears, it's how you make your customers feel that shapes your brand.
Ready for Anything
Cope Like a Boss: Tips from a Bar Expert and Beauty Mogul
These thought-leaders share strategies for moving forward.
Weekly Tips Roundup
Jon Taffer and Terrell Owens: Stay Laser-Focused on What Really Matters
The Bar Rescue host and NFL star share strategies for getting your priorities in order.
Bars
Jon Taffer's 3 Tips for Running a Bar or Restaurant
'This is a serious business. It's a hard business.'
Failure
Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer Says 'Every Excuse Is BS'
As an entrepreneur, making excuses simply masks your own failures, Taffer says. You need to be accountable.
Leadership Qualities
Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer on Why He's Such an Asshole
There's a fine line between being aggressive and being a jerk. Taffer says he blurs this line by design.
Leadership Qualities
Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer: This One Thing Makes a Great Leader
Either you have it or you don't, Taffer says. 'Leadership is a trait; it's not a skill.'
Growth Strategies
10 Things Jon Taffer of 'Bar Rescue' Wants You to Know About Running a Business
The man behind the hit TV show 'Bar Rescue' offers up lessons for business owners in any industry.