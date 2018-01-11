Midwest
Activists Secure Marijuana Legalization Measure on Michigan's Ballot This November
A decade ago Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved medical marijuana and appear poised to do the same for recreational marijuana.
More From This Topic
Midwest
Don't Forget the Fly-Over States
Founders will find vast opportunities if they locate near Midwestern hubs of industry.
Relocation
4 Tips for Launching a Successful Midwestern Startup
Want lower costs, a stronger community and a higher profile for your great idea? Quit flying over the newest startup hot spots.
Startup Anywhere
Don't Brush Them Aside: Nebraska Cities Are Building Burgeoning Startup Communities
Omaha and Lincoln may not be considered the typical entrepreneurial hubs but in the past few years, the Midwest cities have brought in millions for startups.
Clothing Business
How an Unlikely Clothing Brand Is Sewing Up an Untapped Market
This fashion label is loved by country folks and city slickers.
Internet of Things
Why This VC Is Bullish on Detroit Building the Internet of Things
Jay Adelson of Center Electric believes Midwestern work ethic and manufacturing prowess are advantages Silicon Valley can't match.
Location
4 Reasons to Stand by Your Midwest Startup Location
The Midwest region is home to 150 of the Fortune 500 companies and generates 22 percent of the nation's gross domestic product.
Project Grow
3 Reasons Why Startups Should Consider Launching in the Midwest
With 'Silicon Prairie' touting increased job growth and a cost-friendly lifestyle, the Midwest is a force to be reckoned with.
Entrepreneurs
5 Companies to Watch in the Silicon Prairie
Who says tech startups can't succeed outside Silicon Valley? Check out these new companies that are on the rise in Middle America.