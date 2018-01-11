Midwest

Don't Forget the Fly-Over States
Midwest

Don't Forget the Fly-Over States

Founders will find vast opportunities if they locate near Midwestern hubs of industry.
Jeff Harbach | 2 min read
4 Tips for Launching a Successful Midwestern Startup
Relocation

4 Tips for Launching a Successful Midwestern Startup

Want lower costs, a stronger community and a higher profile for your great idea? Quit flying over the newest startup hot spots.
Jason Barbour | 6 min read
Don't Brush Them Aside: Nebraska Cities Are Building Burgeoning Startup Communities
Startup Anywhere

Don't Brush Them Aside: Nebraska Cities Are Building Burgeoning Startup Communities

Omaha and Lincoln may not be considered the typical entrepreneurial hubs but in the past few years, the Midwest cities have brought in millions for startups.
Ross Baird | 4 min read
How an Unlikely Clothing Brand Is Sewing Up an Untapped Market
Clothing Business

How an Unlikely Clothing Brand Is Sewing Up an Untapped Market

This fashion label is loved by country folks and city slickers.
Jason Daley | 5 min read
Why This VC Is Bullish on Detroit Building the Internet of Things
Internet of Things

Why This VC Is Bullish on Detroit Building the Internet of Things

Jay Adelson of Center Electric believes Midwestern work ethic and manufacturing prowess are advantages Silicon Valley can't match.
Amanda Lewan | 3 min read
4 Reasons to Stand by Your Midwest Startup Location
Location

4 Reasons to Stand by Your Midwest Startup Location

The Midwest region is home to 150 of the Fortune 500 companies and generates 22 percent of the nation's gross domestic product.
Chuck Cohn | 4 min read
3 Reasons Why Startups Should Consider Launching in the Midwest
Project Grow

3 Reasons Why Startups Should Consider Launching in the Midwest

With 'Silicon Prairie' touting increased job growth and a cost-friendly lifestyle, the Midwest is a force to be reckoned with.
Matt Lautz | 4 min read
5 Companies to Watch in the Silicon Prairie
Entrepreneurs

5 Companies to Watch in the Silicon Prairie

Who says tech startups can't succeed outside Silicon Valley? Check out these new companies that are on the rise in Middle America.
Antonio Neves | 4 min read
